Recently, as we've been testing devices with integrated graphics chips, one common thread has emerged. Integrated graphics are no longer the also-ran of the mobile world, and modern CPUs and APUs with graphics capabilities have never been this good. AMD has historically been good at this, but recently with the Steam Deck and Ryzen Z-series chips for handhelds, they've been on top of their game for performance per watt. Intel switched to Arc graphics on its mobile and desktop CPUs fairly recently, and the results for those have been impressive as well.

Apple Silicon and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite CPUs are also catching up, and the future of integrated graphics is very exciting indeed. Tons of new chips have been released in the last year, and plenty more are coming soon from AMD and Intel. And then we've got even more to look forward to. Apple's M5 chips are less than a year away; Qualcomm has some gaming handheld chips in the works, and Intel's Panther Lake isn't far off.

But for now, we're testing a selection of iGPU-equipped laptops, with a mix of Intel's Lunar Lake, Arrow Lake Mobile, and AMD's Strix Point. We've also got a few data points from the Apple M4 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ultra X, to show roughly where those fit into the mix. Again, the thing this testing has shown me is that iGPUs are exciting, and I look forward to the new devices using them, particularly the upcoming PC gaming handhelds.

The competition is fierce

Intel, AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm are all powerful competitors for the mobile crown