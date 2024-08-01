Asus overhauled the design of the ROG Ally X to squeeze in a much larger battery and to prioritize ergonomics. Put simply, it was an excellent move. The Asus ROG Ally X has an 80Wh battery capacity that's double the size of the original ROG Ally, and that translates well to real-world performance. Of course, there are a few drawbacks to the bulkier chassis. Many of our favorite Asus ROG Ally docking stations are likely incompatible with the ROG Ally X, at least on paper. That means the dock you own might not work with your new PC gaming handheld, and it might be tricky to find one that's compatible with the ROG Ally X if you're an early adopter.

But if you're familiar with tech products and accessories, you'll know that just because things are incompatible on paper doesn't mean they're incompatible in real-world usage. So, to find out whether the ROG Ally X will really work with the slew of Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go docking stations, we tried six of them (plus one honorable mention). Here's what we learned.

1 Jsaux 6-in-1 Multifunction Docking Station

Made for the ROG Ally X, this one is a perfect fit

To start, we tried Jsaux's brand-new 6-in-1 multifunctional docking station. This one is designed specifically for the ROG Ally X, so it's not a surprise that it worked flawlessly. However, it's a good example of what the perfect ROG Ally X dock looks like. It has a sturdy base with plenty of counterweight, and this will help secure the heavy handheld. There's also a long, rigid braided cable that can reach both of the handheld's USB-C ports. Asus moved the ROG Ally's ports to the top left of the handheld with the ROG Ally X, and this design choice may limit what docks work with this device. If you're looking for a new docking station to buy for your ROG Ally X, this is the one to get.

2 Ugreen 7-in-1 Docking Station

If only the cable was long enough, this one would have passed

Next up was the Ugreen 7-in-1 docking station, which is designed for the Steam Deck but also works with the original ROG Ally. I had high hopes for this one, because the ROG Ally X actually fit into the base of Ugreen's stand. Sure, the viewing angle wasn't perfect, but it was possible to slot the ROG Ally X into this 7-in-1 docking station.

Or so I thought. While the Ugreen 7-in-1 docking station fit the ROG Ally X, its USB-C host cable wasn't long enough to reach either of the handheld's USB-C ports. As you can see in the photo above, it got so close, but didn't quite get all the way there. This is a problem that I didn't foresee, although it makes a lot of sense in hindsight. Even the docks that physically fit the ROG Ally X might not work with the new handheld because the ports are on the left side. For example, the Steam Deck's USB-C port is on the right side, hence why it's not a problem on that device.

3 Jsaux 7-in-1 Docking Station

A failure by every measure — don't buy this if you're an ROG Ally X owner

We tried Jsaux's Steam Deck docking station after that, which is a 7-in-1 solution. This one didn't fare well when tested with the ROG Ally X. The Jsaux 7-in-1 docking station has a small slot for gaming handhelds and rubber grips that keep them from budging. That's a great thing if you have a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, but it's bad news if you have an ROG Ally X. The bigger device doesn't stand up at all, and the USB-C host cable doesn't reach the ROG Ally X's USB-C ports, either.

4 Jsaux 6-in-1 SSD Docking Station

Maybe the worst one yet in terms of ROG Ally X compatibility

This 6-in-1 docking station from Jsaux is unique in that it doubles as an M.2 SSD enclosure. That's great for expanding the storage of your Steam Deck or ROG Ally (it's designed for the Steam Deck first and foremost). However, it's a collosal failure when paired with the ROG Ally X. The handheld doesn't even fit into the docking station, and the USB-C host cable doesn't fit either.

5 Jsaux 12-in-1 RGB Docking Station & Docking Station Pro

Thanks to a wide stand and a detachable cable, these ones pass with flying colors