Wear OS is the go-to operating system for smartwatches in the Android ecosystem unless you're looking at the likes of a Xiaomi or Fitbit fitness band. However, there's no easy way to switch from one Wear OS device to another, and you'll need to reset and start again whenever you move over. There's no easy backup system, unlike when you want to switch from one Android smartphone to another. That's set to change, as an APK teardown conducted has shown us what data is likely to be transferrable in the near future.

The teardown, conducted by 9to5Google of version 22.42.12 of Google Play Services, dug up backup strings relating to “App data,” “Device settings,” and “Watch faces and tiles.” App data is obviously useful if you tend to have a lot of apps on your smartwatch, and device settings include "Wi-Fi passwords and permissions.” Finally, "Watch faces and tiles" refers to things like watch face colors, complications that may be added, and tiles that are accessible when swiping across the watch face.

As we identified in our own teardown of an earlier version of Google Play Services a few months ago, Wear OS backups will be opt-in and, according to 9to5Google, will occur automatically “when [a watch] is on and connected to power and Wi-Fi.” They'll use your Google One storage to store any data.

In the same teardown, 9to5Google noticed that Google Wallet will also be expanding its on-wrist functionality. Strings identified from the same Google Play Services version suggest that users will be able to get alerts for transit and events.

“Stay up-to-date with your transit activity. Find out when you’re running low on balance or your passes are about to expire.”

“Stay up-to-date on your events and flights, and find out when your saved offers are about to expire.”

As Google strives to make Wear OS more useful for users, it's about time that it made it easier to restore your data on your smartwatches. Integrating them into your life with alerts for transit and events makes things easier as well, especially as the whole point of a smartwatch is that it makes it easier to live your life without taking your phone out of your pocket all of the time.

We're hopeful that these features will come to fruition (and in all likelihood, they probably will), but as is the nature of APK teardowns, it's possible that these features may take a long time to arrive... or they may never arrive at all.

Source: 9to5Google