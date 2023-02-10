Wear OS wearables may begin looking the part as a new APK deep dive shows some possible new changes.

9to5Google's latest dive into Android 14's coding seems to display signs of a Material You overhaul coming for Wear OS devices. Google design language brought much to the table, including a unique color scheme depending on a user's background and even unique icons for apps. The code apparently shows that Google is looking to add support for dynamic colors on Wear OS watches. 9to5's evidence to support this is the string "DYNAMIC_COLOR_THEME_ENABLED" in Android 14's code seen during the recently revealed developer preview.

This is quite impactful considering Wear OS smartwatches are running on Android 11 and not the latest Android 13 software. Being two iterations of the software behind, it makes sense (sort of) why Wear OS devices only run a simplified form of Material You for users. To expand, 9to5 has also found clues that could point toward Wear OS devices being upgraded to the latest Android 13 software to support colorful elements and other features that many of the best Android phones currently utilize. However, the devices could have the potential of skipping Android 13 entirely and rolling with Android 14 when that drops. Additionally, Material You possibly arriving on Wear OS devices means it'll reflect your paired phone's current theme to truly feel like the two are paired.

There is still some uncertainty about how Material You's dynamic colors would work on a Pixel Watch. As 9to5 explains, many developers of Wear OS devices push for Google to use the color black as the primary scheme on its system elements and even the background of certain watch faces to conserve battery power. During our review of the Pixel Watch, we found the battery life to be quite terrible and depending on usage, you'd need to pop it onto the charger at least twice in a single day. The device may rapidly charge (to user enjoyment), but having a watch that drains ever faster could be an issue.

For right now, all we have are wonders until Android 14 progresses and Google comes with an official statement.

Source: 9to5Google