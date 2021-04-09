Wear OS smartwatches will soon show a UV index to help protect your skin

Your Wear OS-powered smartwatch will soon help you decide whether it’s safe to be outside on a hot, sunny day without any skin protection. Google has announced that the Weather app on your Wear OS will start showing a complication that displays Ultraviolet (UV) index for your location at a given time, allowing you to better plan your outdoor activities and take precautions to avoid exposing your skin to the harmful sun rays.

Stay safe while catching rays. ☀️ Your Weather app on #WearOSbyGoogle now includes the UV Index for your location. pic.twitter.com/8KXDzTq1cV — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) April 8, 2021

The Ultraviolet Index, developed and standardized by World Health Organization (WHO) and World Meteorological Organization in 1994, is a measure of the level of solar ultraviolet radiation. It notifies users about the potential danger of sun exposure and is usually reported on a scale of 0 to 12, with 0-2 being the “Low” and a value above 10 regarded as “Extreme.” When the UV index is above 4, it’s recommended not to directly expose your skin and eyes to the sun rays and take precautions like applying sunscreen, using sunglasses, seeking shade, etc.

The Weather tile, which received a redesign late last year, currently only shows the current weather, your location, high and low temperatures, and precipitation forecast. Once this update rolls out, users will see a small UV index indicator in the top left corner of the Weather Tile.

Google’s Weather app on the phone already shows the UV index but being able to glance that information right from your watch is obviously much more convenient than having to pull out your phone and open the app.

Google says the new feature is rolling out now to the Wear OS smartwatches. If you own a Wear OS smartwatch, keep an eye out for an update in the coming days.