My NAS has become such an integral part of my setup that I don’t even think about it as a separate device living on the network. I use it for both work and personal stuff without actively thinking about using it — it’s just second nature now.

When a sudden maintenance need came up, I let my curiosity run astray and shut down my NAS for a full week. There was no fallback, no hybrid setup — just relying solely on good-old cloud services. I turned it into a real experiment to see how my workflow adapts without a crucial cog of this well-oiled machine. As I had expected, I did miss a few things about my NAS — but, to my surprise, there were a few I didn’t.

Missed: Instant local access to large files

There is nothing instant about the cloud