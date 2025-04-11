As someone who grew up during the rise of video game consoles, I've experienced my fair share of titles: good, bad, and sometimes just plain weird. Let's face it: one of the most popular video game franchises is about a plumber saving the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom from a giant turtle with a spiked shell. Games don't have to be realistic or super-serious, and the story doesn't always have to matter. It's all about the gameplay, especially when you're a kid.

That said, when revisiting some of my favorite games from my childhood, some of which you can play using Nintendo Switch Online, I couldn't help but wonder how the heck some of them existed and, quite frankly, how some of them seemed to just disappear. To be clear, this list isn't a roundup of bad games — though some of them are — but rather a look at some odd gems from the past you may have forgotten, for better or worse. Whether it's a strange story, odd gameplay, or just a weird choice for a console game, here are some games, in no particular order, that might leave you scratching your head.

11 Milon's Secret Castle

Where do you even get started?