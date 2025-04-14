Summary Windows error code 0x80070643 may not be as bad as it seems, according to Microsoft.

The error is related to the April 2025 Windows Recovery Environment update and does not impact functionality.

Microsoft is working on fixing the issue, so there's no need to panic about it right now.

Sometimes, when Windows does something weird, the absolute best thing you can do is leave it alone and hope it doesn't explode any further. Microsoft knows this all too well, as it has published an official announcement covering a recent bug in the latest Windows 10 build. As such, if the operating system tells you that it encountered a "0x80070643 – ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE" error, try not to make eye contact with it and go about your day. Microsoft knows about it, but there's not much to be done about it right now.

Microsoft says not to pay attention to the error behind the curtain

As spotted by Bleeping Computer, Microsoft has updated its page for "Windows 10, version 22H2 known issues and notifications" after Patch Tuesday introduced some new bugs. If you go to use Windows Update and you get hit with a really scary-looking error, Microsoft claims it's nothing to worry about:

After installing the April 2025 Windows Recovery Environment update [KB5057589], you might see the following error message in the Windows Update settings page: 0x80070643 – ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE. This error message is not accurate and does not impact the update or device functionality. The Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) is a recovery environment that can repair common causes of unbootable operating systems. This error is observed when the device installs the WinRE update when there is another update in a pending reboot state. Although the error message suggests the update did not complete, the WinRE update is typically applied successfully after the device restarts. Windows Update might continue to display the update as failed until the next daily scan, at which point the update is no longer offered and the failure message is cleared automatically.

Microsoft is currently working away on a fix for this strange error, so it shouldn't be an issue after a few weeks. However, for the time being, don't worry about it too much. In the meantime, be sure you're prepared for when Microsoft removes this excellent feature from Windows 10 and check out that one time Microsoft asked all Windows 10 owners to just trade in their PCs and buy a Windows 11 device already.