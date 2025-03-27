Gaming history is filled with bizarre experiments — whether weird, experimental games that end up defining genres or peculiar console concepts that either didn’t see the light of day or evolved into something else. Over the years, manufacturers have constantly pushed the envelope, throwing everything at the wall to see what would stick.

Along the way, they gave us prototypes and concepts that prove the road to gaming innovation is often paved with some truly weird ideas. Regardless, these prototypes remain fascinating glimpses into alternate gaming realities that could have been.

4 Sony’s PlayStation 5 dev kits

Kill it with fire

Back in 2020, when rumors ran wild about the PlayStation 5’s design, leaked images of Sony’s dev kits set the internet ablaze. Shaped in a bold V with deep cutouts, these dev kits looked like something straight out of a sci-fi film. Unlike the final PS5 design, which boasts a sleek, modern aesthetic, these dev kits were absolute chonky boys that seemed more suited to cooling a spaceship than running next-gen games.

While dev kits are rarely built for beauty, these PlayStation 5 prototypes were next-level weird. The internet had a field day, with jokes about Sony secretly planning to ship a futuristic waffle iron instead of a console. We’ll never know if there was ever a version of reality where Sony actually considered this thing for mass production. Still, some of these did make it to eBay a while ago before Sony went ballistic and got them pulled off the internet. Let's just be glad that Sony never actually went through with this design for the market variant, and the fact that they continued investing in single-player games while canceling live-service titles.

3 The original Xbox concept

It doesn’t get more 2000s than this

The original Xbox was a defining moment for Microsoft, and definitely a console that shaped gaming as we know it. However, before they landed on the console we know today, they had, well, this thing. Unveiled at Bill Gates’ GDC 2000 keynote with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in tow, the prototype Xbox was a massive, metallic "X" — like something you’d find in a tech executive’s fever dream. It was a solid aluminum block with sharp edges that looked more like an art installation than a gaming console. The machinist in me might love the design, but boy, would it have been a massive headache to make or own.

If that wasn’t enough, the prototype’s controller was equally wild. Xbox’s original controller would have been the Microsoft SideWinder Game Pad Pro. It featured a boomerang-shaped design (what was it with early 2000s designers and boomerang controllers?), a single stick, and six buttons crammed together. The whole setup was so aggressively extra that it made even the original Duke controller look reasonable by comparison. The rule-of-cool clearly prevailed here, and while it was never intended for retail, it’s an absolute relic of its time.

2 The original DualShock 3

It’s shocking, alright

The PlayStation 3 was a futuristic console in many ways, but its original controller concept was straight-up dystopian. Instead of the ergonomic, battle-tested design we associate with the DualShock series, Sony initially unveiled a controller that looked like a weaponized boomerang. No, seriously — it was a silver, curved monstrosity that looked more inspired by the Terminator and the Matrix series than a teenager in 2005.

While its weird boomerang shape could have had it return to our hands if we chucked it away in rage, we can only imagine how the long palm grips would have felt, playing with this controller instead of the Sixaxis we got later. To this day, it's unclear how Sony thought the design was practical — sure, it might have had great aerodynamics for hurling across the room after a Call of Duty loss, but for precision gaming? Not so much. Thankfully, Sony listened to the backlash, scrapped the absurd design, and returned to the tried-and-true DualShock layout. Sometimes, innovation is knowing when to stop innovating.

1 The Nintendo PlayStation

The greatest what-if in gaming