Troubleshooting unexpected and sometimes unsolvable problems is part and parcel of the PC experience. You might be a first-time builder making rookie mistakes and thinking your brand-new PC is faulty. On the other hand, you might have built countless PCs, but can't solve a pesky Windows error that always creeps up on you at the worst time possible.

In my two decades as a PC and Windows user, I've no doubt come across issues both big and small, but there are 5 of them that I haven't been able to get rid of on my current PC. I keep wondering whether it's because of a lack of motivation, or if I've cultivated an uneasy truce with these problems.

5 Atrocious mic quality on wireless headphones

Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz

I never faced any audio problems on Windows until the day I was using wired headphones. The sound quality was great, there was no audio delay, and my microphone was decent — my teammates could clearly make out my voice. When I eventually tried my Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth headphones on my PC, I was shocked to encounter a horrible audio delay. The worst part was that my teammates told me my voice sounded as if I was underwater.

In the end, I had to give up and accept that the mic was as good as useless. I know the problem isn't with the Barracuda X themselves, but rather some weird issue at the heart of my Windows installation.

After combing through forums looking for a fix, all I learned was that Windows just doesn't work well with Bluetooth headphones, and the only way out was a gaming headset. So, that's exactly what I did. I bought a pair of Razer Barracuda X in hopes that the 2.4GHz connection would solve everything. However, the mic quality issues still remained, with both my teammates in games and colleagues on calls still complaining that they couldn't hear what I was saying.

I performed the usual fixes, such as updating the drivers, uninstalling and reinstalling the headphones, and tweaking Windows settings to improve the audio on the PC. In the end, I had to give up and accept that the mic was as good as useless. I know the problem isn't with the Barracuda X themselves, but rather some weird issue at the heart of my Windows installation.

The only thing that sort of worked was to keep the headphones' 2.4GHz receiver away from any other receiver or my external hard drive. This slightly improved the mic quality, but the problem is far from solved.

4 Frequent file corruption on Windows 10

That too on a still-new SSD