Key Takeaways MagSafe accessories can be fun and practical, like a MagSafe water bottle for gym protection.

ShiftCam SnapGrip adds DSLR feel to iPhone with physical buttons and grip, doubling as power bank.

Unique accessories like phone coolers and headphone amp show that weird can be better and useful.

Many tech enthusiasts, including myself, can't resist new gadgets that make life a little easier. But just because something is useful, doesn't mean it has to be boring. MagSafe accessories are a great example of this — after all, magnets are always fun and satisfying.

MagSafe chargers, cases, and car mounts are always useful, but we're going a bit further with this post. Ever thought of buying a MagSafe water bottle? That certainly sounds weird, but magnetically attaching your iPhone to a sturdy water bottle is a good way of protecting it at the gym. How about a magnetic kickstand with a built-in box cutter? Keep reading for all this and more.

7 ShiftCam SnapGrip

Make your iPhone feel like a DSLR

Most of the best smartphones offer similar image qualiity to a proper standalone camera. Having a powerful camera in your pocket is great, but some people just love the ergonomic feel of a DSLR. With the ShiftCam SnapGrip, you can get surprisingly close to the real deal. It's a comfortable MagSafe attachment that adds physical buttons and a chunky grip. On top of that, it also has a built-in power bank with Qi wireless charging.

The design consists of lightweight and soft plastic at one end, and a textured hand grip on the other. There's a power and shutter button, along with a USB-C port for charging. You can use it in both landscape and portrait modes by twisting your phone, and the magnetic connection is quite secure as long as you don't use a chunky case.

While there's no "half-click to focus" option as seen on most cameras, having a shutter button is certainly quite handy. It gives you a convenient way of shooting videos with one hand, and this is great for shooting any sort of video content.

Shiftcam Snapgrip The ShiftCam Snapgrip is the perfect MagSafe accessory for those who want a DSLR-like feel from their iPhone. It gives you a shutter button, a textured grip, and a built-in power bank. $70 at Amazon

6 Aulumu Metal Kickstand and Box Cutter

Satisfying and convenient

I've been eyeing products from Aulumu for a while now, simply because they look cool and futuristic. For example, the company's wireless charging station really is a masterclass in design. However, it's the simple magnetic phone kickstand that caught my eye. It attaches securely to the back of your iPhone and offers an adjustable kickstand that rotates a full 360 degrees.

Rotating the kickstand feels incredibly satisfying thanks to the ratcheting mechanism and sound. It also has a sneaky 3mm ceramic blade hidden inside. You can quickly remove the kickstand from your iPhone, open a few boxes, and snap it back on. It feels well-made and works well as a stand in both horizontal and vertical positions. You can adjust it vertically from 0 to 85 degrees, and it won't crumble under your phone's weight in any position.

Aulumu Metal Kickstand and Box Cutter $33 $36 Save $3 The Aulumu Magnetic Phone Stand is durable, well-made, and incredibly convenient because of the hidden box cutter. It doesn't take up much space, and works with most MagSafe cases. $33 at Amazon

5 Sharge Icemag

A portable power bank with an active cooling fan and RGB

Yes, you read that right. This is a 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank with an active cooling fan and a bit of RGB lighting. It features a transparent design that allows you to see the device's insides. The design reminds me of the Nothing Phone, and it's great to see that transparent tech is making a comeback. Aside from looking cool, it wirelessly charges your phone with a max output of 7.5W. It can also provide 20W wired charging through a compatible PD cable.

The 10,000mAh capacity is enough to charge your iPhone 15 Pro from 0-100% three times. As for the RGB fan, it might look like a gimmick, but it surprisingly does a good job of keeping the power bank cool. This fan can spin up to 8000 RPM, which is surprisingly fast. Thankfully, it never gets annoyingly loud, and it won't disturb whomever you're calling while using the power bank. The only thing missing here is Qi2 charging, which would bump up the 7.5W wireless charging to 15W.

Sharge IceMag $60 $80 Save $20 Sharge is known for its outlandish futuristic designs, and the IceMag power bank is no different. This MagSafe battery features a transparent design, an active cooling fan, and subtle RGB lighting. $60 at Amazon

4 Spigen Mag Fit Duo

DIY wireless charging solution

The Spigem Mag Fit Duo isn't strange because it has outlandish features — it's strange because it's surprisingly convenient and cheap. At first glance, it may look like a wireless charging solution, but it's nothing more than a charging pad case that can hold your Apple Watch charging puck and your iPhone's MagSafe charger. Assuming you already have both of those things, this is a cheap DIY solution that looks great and works well.

It has a stable grippy base that prevents it from moving around. There's no adhesive at the bottom as it's a non-stick material, but it barely moves once you place it down. Setting it up is quite easy, as you just pop in your chargers, route the cables through the channels, and stick the dock onto your nightstand or table. For the price, it's a very convenient charging solution.

Spigen Mag Fit Duo The Spigen Mag Fit Duo is a very simple accessory, but one that's cheap and convenient. If you already have an Apple Watch and MagSafe charger, attach it to this rubberized dock, and you have a very convenient charging solution ready to go. $22 at Amazon

3 MagSafe phone coolers

Surprisingly great for gaming

I was a bit surprised by how common these are on Amazon, but it does make sense if you think about it. Mobile gaming is the biggest market for games, and gaming accessories for phones are incredibly popular as a result. While the term "phone cooler" might sound nothing more than a gimmick to some of you, these tiny fans pack a lot of power.

For example, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma has a seven-blade fan that can spin up to 6400 RPM. It also features 12 customizable RGB LEDs and a dedicated app that automatically detects when your phone is under 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit). When your phone does reach that temperature, the fan shuts itself off.

Unfortunately, the Razer cooler is hard to find these days as it's out of stock everywhere at the time of writing. Fortunately, Nubia and BlackShark offer amazing alternatives that offer similar performance. Just keep in mind that these coolers need to be connected via a cable to function.

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma With the help of a powerful seven-blade fan, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma keeps your iPhone cool while gaming. On top of that, it also has some great RGB lighting. $60 at Amazon

Black Shark Magnetic Cooler The Black Shark Magnetic Phone Cooler attaches to the back of your iPhone and keeps your phone cool for longer gaming sessions. It's compatible with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, a good number of Android phones, and even with some laptops. $40 at Amazon

2 Rhinoshield AquaStand

The infamous MagSafe water bottle

Close

This is the product that kicked off the idea for this article — a stainless steel water bottle with a MagSafe handle. As strange as that sounds, this bottle is so versatile that it somehow justifies its existence. At first glance, you have a pretty good-looking insulated 23 oz bottle that's available in different colors and designs — but there's more to it than that.

The lid at the top houses the magnets that are used to attach the bottle to your phone. This magnet is attached to a kickstand mechanism that can be adjusted from 15 to 90 degrees. As such, it works as a phone stand and a gigantic tripod.

The idea works because most people already carry around a water bottle, so why not have a magnetic stand attached to it? It's also great for the gym, since you don't have to put your phone down on the floor. This way, you won't end up accidentally dropping weights or having someone step on the phone. A word of advice: If you decide to buy this, get the one with the straw. The lid doesn't open far back enough, and it's uncomfortable to drink without the straw.

Rhinoshield AquaStand This MagSafe-compatible water bottle is strangely useful. You can use it as a gigantic tripod, or just as a regular phone stand. It's incredibly useful for the gym, as you never have to put your phone down on the floor again. $60 at Amazon

1 Khadas Tea Portable Headphone Amp

Hi-Fi audio straight from your phone

All the products on this list are strange, but this one is by far the most niche. At first glance, the Khadas Tea looks like a basic MagSafe accessory that gives you a headphone jack. While that is true, there's a lot more on offer here. For one, it's a portable headphone amplifier that's also equipped with a high-performance DAC (digital to analog converter).

The amplifier can handle headphones with an impedance of 32 to 300 ohms, meaning you can use it to drive something like the Audeze LCD-X. Even if you don't have audiophile-grade headphones, the Tea can still deliver great audio quality thanks to support for lossless audio. It even offers better Bluetooth audio thanks to support for the LDAC and aptX HD codecs.

It's obviously very pricey, but if you're an audio nerd that demands the absolute best possible audio from all your devices, this is the way to go.

Khadas Tea The Khadas Tea certainly won't be for everyone because of the price. But for audiophile iPhone owners, it's a dream come true. It attaches to the back of your iPhone and gives you a high-end headphone amplifier that features support for Hi-Fi lossless audio. $160 at Amazon

Sometimes, the weird stuff is just better

Tech doesn't always have to be about the latest and greatest — sometimes, it's just about being unique. All the accessories on this list certainly fit that description, but they're also surprisingly useful. Of course, this is barely scratching the surface. There are plenty of great iPhone accessories out there, especially if you're rocking an iPhone 15.