The tech world is pretty interesting. By themselves, the devices put out by companies are generally interesting enough for those in the know, but every now and then, these brands try to get the attention of more people by collaborating with other brands, which can often result in... interesting products.

Over the years, we've seen plenty of weird collaborations between tech brands and other companies that gives us some products that either look weird, feel pointless, or simply just leave us wondering how that collaboration even happened in the first place. So here are some of the most befuddling ones we could think of.

10 Nintendo (and other branded) microSD cards

Cool designs you'll never see

Render credit: Western Digital/SanDisk

We'll start with a pretty tame one, and one you might have seen on store shelves at some point. In recent years, SanDisk has gotten into the habit of collaborating with different companies to make special microSD cards with themed designs, with the most prominent example being Nintendo, and most recently, The Pokémon Company.

Now, these special designs do look more fun than a standard card, but then you think about how a microSD card is used. You insert it into a console (or other device), where it's then hidden away forever. The point of a lot of these brand collaborations is to show your love for a given brand, but who will ever know that you have a Nintendo-branded SD card? Considering these models are often pricier than standard cards, I just don't see the point.

Though, there is a potential selling point here in assuring users that a given card is optimal for a specific use case. A techie might now to look for a Class 10, A1 microSD card for their Switch, but for a regular consumer, seeing the mushroom from Super Mario Bros. might reassure them that said card will have optimal performance for their games.

9 MSI and Mercedes-AMG laptop

A laptop for gamers and racing fans

Last year, MSI's headlining announcement at Computex was the MSI Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMD Motorsport, a special edition of its premium gaming laptop featuring all kinds of good themed around Mercedes-AMG. The laptop itself included some design elements inspired by the racing brand, such as a power button labeled with "Start engine", and patterns often found in Mercedes vehicles. Plus, the whole thing came in a special edition included other Mercedes-themed goodies, like a mouse, mousepad, and flash drive.

This is one of those cases where a brand tries to appear to have more prestige than they really have, and the more renowned brand (Mercedes, of course) is more than happy to get some money by slapping its logo on a random product. Outside of that, I don't think this does much for either MSI or Mercedes, nor for fans of either brand. I guess if you're into racing cars, having a Mercedes-themed laptop would be cool, but I can't imagine this appealing to a whole lot of people. MSI isn't alone in this, by the way, we've laptops and phones in partnership with Porsche Design, for example.

8 Huawei's KFC phone

Sorry, folks, this one was for China only

Image credit: Huawei

Those of us outside of China never really got to experience this one, but did you know that Huawei made a KFC phone for the Chinese market back in 2017? Indeed, this special edition of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus, a mid-range phone (by 2017 standards) that was plastered with KFC branding and even some actual perks for KFC fans.

This special edition was all red and engraved with Colonel Sanders on the back, along with the year 1987, when KFC first appeared in the country (the phone celebrated its 30th anniversary). On top of that, this phone came with a KFC app preinstalled and even included some digital currency specific to KFC, so you could buy yourself some food. KFC was apparently the largest restaurant chain in China at the time, but is that enough to warrant buying a new phone with special design elements? Huawei certainly thought so.

7 Realme and Coca Cola

You really, really didn't need to go this far

Let's fast forward a few years to another crazy smartphone collaboration, this time between Realme and Coca Cola. Projects like this aren't totally rare, but what makes this one special is just how far Realme went to make this phone embody the Coca Cola brand. The back of the phone is entirely covered in the Coca Cola logo, even including the sheen you know from a can of the popular soda. But all the boxes inside this limited edition package also have Coca Cola logos, a few stickers are included, the SIM ejection tool is shaped like a bottle cap, and more.

Even the software is infected, too. The wallpaper on this phone is also Coca Cola-themed, and all the icons for the preinstalled apps are red and themed around the brand. Even the charging animation is based on the soda's bubbling effect, and the ringtones are also use the Coca Cola jingle.

I don't think anyone is a big enough fan of Coca Cola to warrant going this far to create a themed phone, and it's hard to imagine a lot of people going out to buy it. But it's hard not to admire the sheer commitment to this collaboration, as silly as it was.

6 Xbox One X and Taco Bell

Where else would you get a special edition bundle?

Microsoft's Xbox brand has a bit of a habit of making some weird partnerships with brands in the US, and back in 2019, Taco Bell released a special edition bundle only available through a raffle after buying a Doucle Chalupa box. What's special about the bundle? Well, outside of seeing the Xbox and Taco Bell logos side by side, you got quite a few goodies.

Of course, there was an Xbox One X console in the box, but there was also an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in the box, along with a vertical stand from accessory maker PowerA, in case you prefer having your consoles that way. Heck, you even got 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and that was a pretty sweet deal.

Why did this warrant a special Taco Bell-branded box? Who knows, but hey, a giveaway is a giveaway.

5 The KFConsole

Why, though?

Image credit: KFC

We all know KFV for its gaming endeavors, right? Well, the company decided to take a swing at it (for some reason) through a partnership with Cooler Master. The KFConsole was essentially a gaming PC powered by an Intel NUC, but it was also designed to leverage the heat from that machine to keep your chicken wings warm.

Indeed, this PC had a dedicated chamber for wings, and storing them here would keep them warm and ready to eat during your gaming sessions. Should anyone want that? Probably not, and it seems KFC and Cooler Master realized that, because the product still hasn't become available to buy after many years. Regardless, the page on Cooler Master's website is still up, so who knows if it will actually launch at some point.

4 Asus ROG and IKEA

Furniture for gamers

Image credit: ASUS

Gamers like coordinating their setups to make sure everything looks just how they want it, and finding the right furniture for a gaming space can be hard. Or at least, that was the mentality behind the Asus ROG and IKEA partnership, though we can't really see the point.

Essentially, the partnership boils down to IKEA designing furniture such as gaming chairs and desks specifically for gamers and Asus supposedly helped design some of these pieces. Now, once you jump out of the landing page for this partnership on IKEA's website, there's next to no mention of Asus ROG anymore, so I don't think there's a very deep connection between the two brands here. Frankly, I can't really see how this partnership benefited either side in the end.

3 The Razer razor

This one is actually fun

There aren't a lot of brand collaborations that would be less justifiable on paper than a gaming brand working with a brand focused on shaving products. But when that gaming brand is Razer, the result is actually quite fun, because it gave us the Razer razor, thanks to a partnership with GiletteLabs.

I'm fully convinced the phrase "Razer razor" is the only reason this partnership exists, and while it's incredibly silly, I really appreciate that in this case. I mean, even before this, Razer had already played into this idea during an April Fools Day prank where it announced a (fake) computer mouse that doubled as a shaving machine, so the company knew exactly what it was doing with this wordplay.

For what it's worth, the Razer razor is actually pretty good with its five-blade design and all that, and I do believe some people probably wanted to buy this for the novelty alone. But it doesn't make it any less strange.

2 Xbox and Gucci

I'm sorry, what?

Render credit: Xbox/Gucci

Xbox is back with a new entry in the "weird collaborations" series, and this one is all the more confusing. For the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, the company partnered with Gucci to launch a special edition package, including a large Gucci-designed box, an Xbox Series X with a special Gucci pattern, and two controllers with dedicated storage inside the box, making it easier to bring your setup around while showing off your riches.

Again, Xbox does a lot of these brand collaborations, but it's mind-boggling to me that a gaming brand most often associated with Doritos and Mountain Dew (and the same brand that had a special Taco Bell bundle) also partnered with one of the most prestigious fashion brands in the world for a bundle that cost $10,000. Only 100 units were ever made, so it obviosuly didn't sell much, but considering the price, it probably didn't matter.

1 Razer and Panerai

This just doesn't make sense

Image credit: Razer

If we're talking unlikely partnerships that make no sense, I think we have to top it off with the Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition watch. Collaborations between tech brands and premium brands often amount to nothing more than a logo on a tech product, like the MSI laptop we mentioned above. But it still makes some sense, because while these special editions are expensive, they're not luxury items in the same way a Mercedes car would be, for example.

But Razer decided to go the opposite route. In its partnership with luxury watchmaker Panerai, Razer decided to instead create a limited edition of this $7,800 wristwatch. This special edition brought the signature black and green colorways of Razer to Panerai's watch.

I just can't imagine who would want to buy this. Razer's gaming laptops are priced at a premium, sure, but the people buying them are almost certainly not buying $8,000 traditional wriswatches. And the kind of people who do buy those watches probably have no interest in being associated with a gaming brand. Only 500 units were produced for this watch, and I imagine they sold out on the novelty alone, but this is still such a strange idea to me.

There are a lot of weird products in the tech world

While these are some of the most absurd examples of brand collborations I could think of, I'm sure there are other great choices you might remember. Xbox has done a lot of weird partnerships, including the recent Deadpool controller which had an enlarged backside for... reasons. Can you think of any other examples? Let us know!