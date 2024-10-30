Universal Serial Bus (or USB for short) ports on a PC are typically used for connecting input devices, accessories, and storage drives. The standard has been around since the late 1990s, has evolved over generations, and is now used by billions of devices worldwide. There's a good chance you have one or two connected to your PC right now. You may not realize your system providing power through these ports, but this is a great way to add cool and truly whacky objects to your desk. I've rounded up some bonkers USB devices, in case you've wondered "What else could I plug into a USB port?"

9 USB hub

More ports than you know what to do with

I'm not talking about your standard USB hub here! This impressive 16-port USB hub from Acasis is precisely what you get when answering "Yes." to "How many USB ports do you require?" There are so many USB ports here that an external power supply is required to provide enough juice. Your PC simply handles data transfers, allowing 16 devices to be connected through a single port. Bet you didn't know that many ports could run off a single connection!

8 USB vacuum cleaner

Hi, I'm Barry Scott! Oops, wrong product...

This one isn't too strange as USB-powered vacuums have been around for decades, helping keep desks and keyboards clear of dirt and debris. What's cool about the Prowithlin desktop vacuum cleaner is its design and functionality. This isn't your standard vacuum-style cleaner. Because of its compact size, this is also great for other hard-to-reach areas, including the inside of your vehicle.



7 Bladeless USB fan

Step aside Dyson!

What's better than a USB-powered fan? One without blades, of course! Before you assume this is a scam and I should hang up my keyboards, hear me out. Dyson perfected the bladeless fan design with its premium range of heaters and coolers, but you too can enjoy this luxurious experience with a bladeless USB fan. Granted, it won't be anywhere close to the Dyson range, but it also costs a fraction of their MSRPs. All you need is a free port and somewhere to place the fan and you'll have no trouble working through even the most scorching summer days.

6 Vibe with dancing Groot

I am Groot!

Groot is one of the most adorable characters from Marvel and the little sapling can get its groove on with some moves to I Want You Back by The Jackson 5. And if you grow tired of Groot dancing to the same track from the movie, it's possible to have Groot swing its trunk to any other noise in the vicinity. It's surprisingly tall too at a whopping 10 inches and all you need to do is power it up and make some noise.

5 Mini fridge to keep all your beverages cool

With nothing but the power of your PC

The Cooluli Mini Fridge is one of many available compact USB-powered coolers. If you're tired of having to head to the kitchen to retrieve your favorite beverage can, such a device can come in handy by keeping a few cool and within reach. With something like this USB fridge, you won't need to move from your desk and this particular model can hold up to six standard-sized cans. Do note that when connected to a USB power source, the fridge will operate in eco mode, meaning it won't get as cold or hot as it would through a power outlet.



4 Hand warmers

Get rid of the tingly feeling

No one enjoys cold hands while using a computer, be it a desktop or laptop system. The latter helps by heating the keyboard slightly, but with a desktop PC, you're all out of luck. That is until you purchase USB-powered hand warmers! Something like these cute little toasters would be an ideal gift for anyone struggling with cold and numb hands.

3 USB-powered paper shredder

Get rid of all your receipts

Larger shredders are excellent at handling volumes of paper you no longer need, but if you need something quick and easy to shred receipts and other small documents, the Tyenaza USB mini shredder or similar may be just what you require. It's not too bad either, allowing for up to two A6 sheets to be shredded simultaneously.

2 Stress-relieving giant enter key

Shielding your keyboard from Windows woes

This isn't just any fluffy foam enter key. This is a fully functional enter key pillow. Hitting it will send an enter key signal to your PC. Almost six times larger than the standard key, this stress-relieving tool allows you to vent your anger at a game or Windows by providing a means to smash a keyboard without causing damage. Compatible with Mac, Linux, and Windows, this USB pillow doubles up as a place to place your head for a quick nap during a stressful workday. It's silly, amusing, and actually functional, making it one of the better USB devices in this collection.

1 Compact mini fish aquarium

That sweet water ASMR

This USB mini aquarium has it all. Built-in lighting, pump for water circulation, LCD, and storage for desk essentials. You can create a home for some plastic friends and enjoy the soothing sound of running water. It's about as basic as they come for aquariums, but this device requires nothing but a single USB port. Please note that I do not recommend placing real fish inside this aquarium; only artificial decorations and animals should be used for conversational pieces. (Maybe a shrimp or two would work here, but this does mean you'll need to keep the tank powered even when the PC is off.)

Plug in (just about) anything

The USB is a powerful tool for expanding the functionality of your PC, but it can also be used for some seriously weird and wonderful devices. These are but a few of what we managed to conjure up. If you know someone who spends many hours each day on their PC, something from this list or similar would make for a good festive gift.