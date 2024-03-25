Key Takeaways Microsoft's "format drive" dialog UI has remained unchanged for 30 years, initially meant to be temporary.

Developer Dave W Plummer created the UI in 1994 as a quick fix that never got updated.

Despite its outdated appearance, the current format drive UI still functions effectively after decades.

How long have you left a project unfinished? If you answered anything below "30 years," then congratulations; you've beaten Microsoft. A developer who worked on some of the most well-known Windows features has made a post revealing that the UI for one of his dialog boxes was meant to be a temporary solution, but it has gone without a proper lick of paint for 30 years now.

The Windows "format drive" dialog UI has gone untouched for 30 years

The news broke on Dave W Plummer's X feed, who has worked on long-lasting Windows features such as Task Manager and the legendary Windows Pinball. As it turns out, the UI used for the "format drive" wasn't meant to be its final look; it was something Dave whipped up "on a rainy Thursday morning at Microsoft in late 1994" as a stand-in for the "real" UI. The only problem is, that "real UI" never actually arrived, which reminds us of when it took Microsoft 10 years to enable a feature.

Since then, every time a Windows user went to format their drive, they used a temporary UI that was meant to get a proper design three decades ago. But honestly, the current UI does its job very well; at this point, giving the format drive UI its long-awaited makeover may anger more people than it pleases. However, it will be fun to see how long this "temporary check-in" coded in a single afternoon will last until Microsoft finally decides to bring it up to speed with the rest of Windows.