Summary Octopath Traveler II is arriving on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow with great reviews.

Other notable games, like Train Sim World 5 and Immortals, will also be added soon.

Some games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 31st, so finish them up or purchase them at a discount.

If you're subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass, you'll know that new games are added to the library on a regular basis. This lets you play full games at no additional cost to your subscription fee, and it's a superb way to experience a smorgasbord of games without paying for them. Now, more games are arriving on the catalog, and one of them is a very well-received RPG.

Octopath Traveler II is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

As announced on the Xbox Wire, a handful of games are making their way to the platform soon. One of them, Octopath Traveler II, will release tomorrow, and it's a pretty big deal. At the time of writing, it scored 85 on Metacritic for both critic and user reviews, and our own sister site TheGamer gave it a shining 8/10 score. It also published a complete Octopath Traveler II guide you can refer to in case you get stuck.

That's not the only game coming out. Here's a full rundown:

Week of March 17: 33 Immortals (Game Preview), March 18 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Octopath Traveler II, March 19 (Series X|S) – Now with Game Pass Standard Train Sim World 5, March 19 (Console) – Now with Game Pass Standard Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, March 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Week of March 24: Blizzard Arcade Collection, March 25 (Console and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard- Includes five classic console games, including Blacktorne, The Lost Vikings, The Lost Vikings 2, Rock N Roll Racing and RPM Racing. Atomfall, March 27 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Some games are leaving on March 31st

Unfortunately, it's not all good news; some games will be leaving at the end of the month. If you have any of these games still in-progress, you have around two weeks to finish them up or purchase them for a 20% discount: