Black Friday is notoriously a great time to invest in tech, especially if you already have something in mind. Brands across the globe are slashing prices, and projector professional WEMAX is joining in the Black Friday festivities with its Nova 4K UST projector at 30% off.

What’s the deal, WEMAX?

WEMAX is knocking a whopping 30% off this Nova 4K laser projector's MSRP. This is a huge discount. The Nova 4K typically retails for $2,699. The standard price is fairly typical for 4K Ultra-Short Throw (UST) projectors, but the discount price of $1,899 makes this a really attractive deal for Black Friday.

You can grab the projector from Amazon now, and the special Black Friday discount will last from 11/24/2022 through to 11/28/2022, so jump on it quickly if you don’t want to miss out. This deal won’t be around forever.

WEMAX Nova 4K UST projector

What is the WEMAX Nova?

The Nova is the flagship projector from WEMAX range. It's an Ultra-Short Throw (UST) projector, which means you place it right next to the wall you want to display the image on. It's not for everybody, but UST projectors are great if you’re short on room in your living space, but still want that authentic home-theater feel.

You can project an image on wall space on all or wall space up to 150 feet, which is a massive image by anyone’s standards, and it'll look breathtaking. This makes for a stunning experience.

It also won't take up a lot of space, with dimensions of 17.95 x 12.13 x 3.58 inches, which is standard for a 4K UST projector. It weighs just 16 pounds, so make sure the surface you want to mount it on can handle the weight.

The device uses a process called pixel shifting to project 4K images. This is achieved via the Nova’s incorporated ALPD 3.0 and DLP technology, which uses mirrors to reflect each pixel and shift them 0.5 pixels in all directions (up, down, left, right). This results in a crisp 4K image hitting your projector screen or wall.

You don’t necessarily need to only get the projector as part of a full home cinema setup. After all, if you’re low on space, then you probably don't have the room for surround sound speakers. But don't worry; the WEMAX Nova comes with built-in Dolby Audio DTS HD speakers (10W x 2 Full Range, 5W x 2 Tweeter).

Basically, if you have a flat, white wall, you can enjoy your Nova out of the box, with no need for specialized home theater equipment and audio gear. That said, we would still recommend investing in an ALR (ambient light rejecting) screen in order to get the vivid colors you’d expect from a 4K home theater projector. Generally, you can minimize any small imperfections on your wall using the keystone correction in the projector settings, but for a truly flat surface, you need a screen. Fortunately, WEMAX has those as well, and you can choose from a fixed frame or a motorized floor tension screen.

The Nova ships with Android TV 9.0, so you can utilize thousands of apps literally at your fingertips. Download and watch shows from your favorite services, like HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and many more. The WEMAX Nova comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, so you can fill your home screen with plenty of apps to keep yourself entertained. If you have content on another device, such as your smartphone or tablet, then you can use the Nova’s built-in Chromecast tech to cast media from your source device to the projector or plug a USB drive or SSD directly into the back of the projector.

This Android integration means you can also control the device using Google Assistant. So if you want to watch a series on HBO Max or listen to music on Spotify, you just need to break out the old "Hey Google" salutation, and let Google Assistant find whatever it is you want, without you even lifting a finger (well, you might need to activate the mic via the remote control).

The Nova supports a wide variety of inputs/outputs as well. You have three HDMI ports, which support CEC/ARC, 3.5mm headphone jack, a 3.5mm AV jack (for connecting a camera or similar device), an S/PDIF port, an Ethernet port, and two USB 2.0 ports (one side, one rear), Plenty of options to play with there. All in all, this is a great projector, with excellent features that make it a serious contender for your investment.

Grab a WEMAX Nova this Black Friday

WEMAX Nova is an excellent 4K UST projector. And with such a fantastic discount over Black Friday, you really can’t go wrong.