There are a wide variety of portable storage options available right now, but if you're looking for a solution that's going to be able to back up all your data, this Western Digital 18TB external drive is going to be the one for you. While it's typically priced quite high, sitting at around $370, the external drive is currently on sale, knocking $120 off its retail price, coming in at just $250 for an extremely limited time.

The Western Digital easystore external hard drive has a relatively simple design, with an all black exterior casing, and small branding with an easystore and WD logo on the front. There's also a small white LED light that will let you know that the drive is powered up and transferring data. As far as the rear goes, you get a single USB 3.0 port which is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0. There's also a barrel connector for power and a Kensington Security Slot just in case you need to keep it secured.

In addition to its monstrous size, you're going to also get WD Discovery backup software, that can be scheduled to back up your data automatically. It can be set to back up your information daily, weekly, and monthly. If you're going to use this drive for a Mac, you can do so, but you'll need to format that drive. Once formatted, you can plug it into a Mac and just use Time Machine to get your backup sorted. When it comes to included accessories, it comes with a USB cable and power adapter. Luckily, you also get a two-year warranty with the drive.

As stated before, the promotion on this drive won't last long. So if you've been looking to get yourself a massive storage drive, the easystore 18TB by Western Digital is going to be a great solution.