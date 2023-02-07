Western Digital easystore $270 $370 Save $100 Western Digital's easystore external USB 3.0 hard drives offering reliable storage for a great price. $270 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great portable storage drives out there. But if you're looking for a drive to back up all your data or maybe back up massive amounts of video and music production work or digital art creations, sometimes a portable drive just isn't enough. That's when Western Digital's easystore external hard drive comes into play with massive amounts of storage space. While 14TB was quite a bit, we've now found a great deal on this monstrous 18TB external hard drive that is now $100 off for a limited time.

When it comes to the drive itself, you get a simple design, with an all black outer shell with a small LED on the front that illuminates in white. On the rear of the drive, Western Digital keeps things pretty simple with just a single power jack and USB 3.0 port that is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0. If you have an older computer, this should put your mind at ease, knowing that no matter how old your existing computer or laptop is, you'll be able to use this drive to back it up.

If you're not all that familiar with how to back up your files on a computer, the drive comes with WD Discovery backup software, which can automatically back up you information using a set schedule. The program can back up information every hour, every day, or every month. If you aren't going to use this for a PC and want to use it on a Mac, you can do so, you'll just have to wipe out the drive first and get it set up for Time Machine.

Western Digital offers a two-year limited warranty with the drive, but if you feel uneasy about keeping all your files in one place, you can always upload your data to a cloud backup service. When it comes to external drives, this Western Digital 18TB external drive is as big as they come when it comes to consumer drives, and for its $270, you're getting an incredible deal. Just make sure to purchase it soon as possible as this is a limited time deal.