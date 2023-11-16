Key Takeaways Western Digital has introduced a new line of 24TB HDDs with a promise of improved speed, thanks to their energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording technology.

The Ultrastar DC HC580 and WD Gold HDDs offer up to 612TB of raw storage per rack, making them a practical choice for enterprises with high storage demands.

While the Ultrastar DC HC580 and WD Gold HDDs are already being shipped, the Ultrastar DC HC680 is still in the qualification phase with select OEMs, CSPs, and hyperscalers. Pricing details have not been disclosed yet.

Hard disk drives aren’t necessarily known for their speed, but the large amount of storage they can offer makes them invaluable to many. Western Digital specializes in various types of storage to meet such demands, and HDDs are part of its offerings. Now, the company is rolling out a new line of 24TB HDDs, and it’s making the bold promise of more speed.

Western Digital has unveiled the new Ultrastar DC HC580 and WD Gold HDDs, which each have 24TB of storage. Additionally, the company confirmed that it will soon offer the Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR hard drive featuring 28TB of storage. These HDDs include Western Digital’s energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR) technology, which was created to give devices a performance boost without hindering reliability. The products also leverage OptiNAND, another proprietary technology from Western Digital. The company developed OptiNAND to give HDDs more capacity, and it claims that all three of the new HDDs have shown higher per-terabyte power efficiency.

At 24TB per unit, the Ultrastar DC HC580 and WD Gold each allow for a capacity of up to 612 TB of raw storage per rack in a 102-bay 4U chassis. Additionally, the Ultrastar DC HC680 SMR HDD features shingled ePMR and OptiNAND technology, which allows for higher areal density and capacity.

Western Digital says it’s currently shipping out the Ultrastar DC HC580 and WD Gold HDDs to distributors, which means they will soon be available for purchase. However, pricing details have not been announced. The Ultrastar DC HC680 is still in the qualification phase with select OEMs, CSPs, and hyperscalers. If you’re interested in diving into what Western Digital has to offer for your enterprise needs, the new line could meet your need for more storage without sacrificing performance.