WD Blue SN5000 NVMe SSD $200 $300 Save $100 This M.2 SSD delivers good performance and lots of storage space at an affordable price. Get it now for $100 less as it falls to an all-time low. $200 at Amazon

If you're looking for an M.2 SSD that offers good performance and tons of storage space at an affordable price, then this one from Western Digital is going to be right up your alley. This 4TB WD Blue SN5000 SSD is usually priced at $300, but can now be had for much less, thanks to a $100 discount that drops it down to its lowest price ever.

Related Best M.2 SSDs in 2025 Need a storage upgrade? You probably want an M.2 SSD, and these are the best options you can find right now.

What's great about this WD Blue 4TB M2 SSD?

Source: Western Digital

This M.2 SSD is the perfect storage solution for all your devices. Not only is it great for desktops, but it can also be used to upgrade laptops as well. And since it's a Gen 4 SSD, it can even be used to upgrade a PlayStation 5.

As stated before, you get plenty of storage here with 4TB, and the performance numbers are also pretty good as well, with sequential read speeds up to 5,500MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 5,000MB/s.

When it comes to reliability and durability, Western Digital is a brand you can trust, and this particular model comes with a five-year warranty, or up to 1,200TBW. It also comes with a copy of Acronis True Image so you can easily back up and transfer your data.

Overall, not a bad SSD at all, especially at this new price that comes in at just $200. Of course, you can always opt for smaller sizes and still get a pretty good discount as well. The 2TB model is now $120, while the 1TB version is just $58.