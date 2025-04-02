Western Digital WD Blue 8TB HDD $120 $140 Save $20 A reliable HDD that packs tons of storage space. For a limited time, you can grab this 8TB drive for just $120. $120 at Amazon

If you're looking to buy storage on the cheap, then going with an HDD is going to be one of the only options. While HDDs might not offer the same performance levels as SSDs, they are cost-effective, and generally more reliable when it comes to archival storage. With that said, this Western Digital 8TB HDD is now just $120, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this drive. So if you've been looking to stock up on storage, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about this Western Digital 8TB HDD?

When it comes to performance, you're getting a 7,200RPM drive with 256MB cache, and 8TB of storage space. Since this is an HDD, you're getting a standard SATA connection, which is pretty common, even on motherboards that are produced today. However, this is a desktop drive, so you're not going to be able to use it on a laptop, unless you purchase an enclosure for it.

Of course, you can also pop this drive into a NAS setup if you want, but we'd recommend going with a drive that's built for that purpose to get better life out of the drive. In addition to the drive, this bundle comes with a free copy of Acronis True Image, which is great if you need to clone a drive to the new one.

And when it comes to warranty, Western Digital provides two years, which is great if you think you might have issues. For the most part, you won't find this much storage for this cheap. It comes out at roughly $15 per terabyte, which is an absolute steal. So get this drive while you can because this deal won't last long.