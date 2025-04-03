Western Digital WD Red Plus $150 $190 Save $40 This is the drive you want if you're looking to pop into a NAS or enclosure. For a limited time, you can score this Western Digital Red Plus HDD for a fantastic price thanks to this price drop on Amazon. $150 at Amazon

If you're looking to build your own NAS, you're going to want to buy drives that are built for the task. NAS drives are optimized to provide the best performance over a long period of time. Furthermore, you also get longer warranty periods that ensure your product will be supported just in case you have any issues. Of course, you can't mention hard drives without the name Western Digital.

The brand has been around for decades, providing some of the best storage solutions for PCs, laptops, and other devices. The WD Red Plus HDD is a good one to go with, offering lots of storage, at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can score this 8TB drive for $150. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen in quite some time, making it the perfect time to buy.

What's great about the WD Red Plus HDD?

This Western Digital HDD is the best option from the brand when it comes to network storage. It's offered in a range of storage size options, but the model that's on sale is the 8TB version that's now on sale for $150. Like most other NAS HDDs, this one will be more durable when it comes to heat and vibrations.

Furthermore, Western Digital states that this particular drive has a workload rate that comes out to 180TB per year. This NAS is extremely reliable, but also has a warranty on the drive for three years. No matter your use, this is the drive you want if you're looking to back up your data reliably. That means you can use this for a personal NAS system or even for a large-scale business.

And while the discount might seem small at just $40 off the retail price, that can quickly add up if you're looking to buy a few of these at once. So if this sounds like the NAS drive you're looking for, be sure to grab it now while you can at this discounted price.