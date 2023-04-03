Every month, we seem to hear about a new data breach, showing us that not even large companies are immune to having its information or systems compromised. Today, Western Digital has released a statement, sharing that it experienced a "network security incident involving some of its systems" on March 26.

The company was able to share that an outside source was able to penetrate its defenses and infiltrate its systems. While it hasn't shared what occurred or how, Western Digital did share that it took steps to begin an investigation using outside experts and also law enforcement. Furthermore, the company has also shut down some of its services in order to try and protect itself.

As of now, the company states that things are still early stages, it has not publicly shared what kind of data was stolen, but it believes that it was its own internal information. While things might not be 100 percent at the firm, it does state that it will be working to restore some of the areas that have been impacted. It does go on to state that that going forward there may be "disruption to parts of the Company’s business operations."

Of course, at this point, the only thing that can be done is wait. The company has not issued any kind of warnings for its customers or its products. So at the time being, no action has to be taken from consumers or businesses. But this can always change, so it's good to stay up to date if you use any Western Digital services or products.

This latest data incident follows AT&T's breach last month that compromised roughly nine million. At the top of the year, T-Mobile reported its breach that compromised 37 million accounts. Hopefully, Western Digital's will not be as devastating.

Source: Western Digital (Business Wire)

Via: TechCrunch