Black Friday deals have a lot of exciting stuff to offer, such as some excellent laptop deals. However, some deals tend to be more practical than others. For example, now's a great time to assess your storage needs and upgrade your hard drives for future-proofing. If you're someone who runs a NAS server or your workflow involves transferring large files, you should strongly consider taking a look at Western Digital's hard drive sales for Black Friday, which are retailing for as low as $260.

Western Digital WD Red Pro NAS

Western Digital WD Red Pro $417 $600 Save $183 Western Digital's Red Pro series of NAS drives is an excellent high-end choice for people who want reliable storage that can withstand demanding workloads. The highest capacity 22TB drive is $265 off right now. $417 at Amazon

Western Digital's WD Red Pro drives are great for home office users, creative professionals who need to safely store footage, and people who want to get into NAS systems. These 7200RPM drives are available starting at 14TB, with the highest tier being 22TB. They support a workload rate of up to 300TB/year and feature recovery controls thanks to NASware 3.0. The best deal right now is for the 22TB model, which is just $417, or 30% off.

Western Digital Elements 20TB external hard drive

WD Elements External Hard Drive $314 $506 Save $192 This external hard drive from Western Digital sits on your desk and provides you with an easy way to back up large files for later use. The base version starts at 8TB, and the highest tier is 22TB. You can grab the 20TB version right now for $314. $314 at Amazon

If you're a creative professional or someone whose work involves storing many large files, this is the perfect solution. Western Digital's Elements hard drive sits on your desk, and with plug-and-play compatibility for Windows, you can back up files without worrying about cloud storage. The 20TB version is on sale for $314 (38% off), which is quite a good deal for the amount of storage you're getting.

Both of the deals above are great options if you want to cater to your storage needs during this Black Friday season. If these aren't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of other Black Friday SSD deals and more out there.