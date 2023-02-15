Western Digital has expanded the storage capacity on two of its most popular hard drives. The My Book now comes with an option for 22TB of storage, and the My Book Duo now comes with a staggering 44TB of storage. These are Western Digital's highest capacity drives yet for everyday consumers like you and me.

In a press release, Western Digital indicated that it expanded storage space on these products since it found that American households now have more than ten connected devices at once. This means multiple people can now back up multiple devices without worrying about running out of storage space. Note, though, that the My Book is more suited for backing up photos and videos and documents, and other portable storage devices. The My Book Duo, meanwhile, is a more advanced drive for full-on system backups that is RAID optimized. It performs at a higher speed, with the option for setting it to RAID-1, or two independent drives.

The My Book comes with backup software that can assist in keeping your previous documents safe, and also features 256-bit AES hardware encryption with password protection. Both drives work great with Windows and Mac, but My Book Duo is formatted for Windows out of the box, though you can download the NTFS driver for macOS if needed through the software.

If you're wondering about pricing, these drives do not come without a high cost. Both are available today, and you can pick up a 22TB My Book for $600. The 44TB My Book Duo, meanwhile, comes in at a crazy high price of $1,100. You'll find the drives listed on the Western Digital storefront if you'd like to purchase them for your backup solutions. For more storage solutions, you can also check out our guide to the best solid-state drives and the best portable solid-state drives.

Source: Western Digital