Save on NVME drives

The Western Digital Black 2TB SN770 NVMe SSD is a well-rounded drive that offers good performance and value for money. It features sequential write speeds of up to 5,150MB/s and sequential read speeds of up to 4,900MB/s, making it fast enough for most users' needs. It does use a PCIe Gen4 interface which may be considered outdated at this point, but that's not a major particular downside.

To help you monitor the drive's health and performance, Western Digital includes the WD Black Dashboard software. This software is easy to use and provides you with a variety of information, such as the drive's temperature, remaining lifespan, and current performance.

The WD Black SN770 is compatible with a wide range of devices, including desktops, laptops, and even game consoles. It's a versatile drive that can be used for a variety of purposes such as gaming, media production, and more.

If you're looking to upgrade a little bit for faster read and write speeds, then the WD Black SN850 has all the good of the SN770 but with read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5300MB/s. That's a pretty major speed improvement, and one that most users will certainly feel when their game loading speeds are much, much quicker.

Get some microSD cards

If you have a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or any other gaming handheld that accepts a microSD card, then you'll want certainly want to pick one up. SanDisk has a few that are on sale, and the one above is a Nintendo Switch licensed SD card that you can guarantee will be completely compatible.

If you want even more storage, a 512GB microSD card might make more sense for the likes of a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. You could even upgrade to 1TB if you want, as that'll ensure that you won't need to upgrade for years and years. 1TB is a lot of storage and should be more than enough for most people.

Get external storage, too

If you're looking for 2TB of storage that connects over USB-C, then SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is exactly what you need. It's small, portable, and reliable. You can get it at 33% off right now too which makes it a steal, as that's a lot of storage for transferring important files and more.

If you don't mind losing portability to have a lot of storage, then the WD Elements 16TB might be what's best for you. It supports USB 3.0 for fast storage transfer and can sit neatly to the side thanks to the fact that it can stand by itself. It won't take up a lot of physical space, but the storage you get is an incredible amount. We highly recommend grabbing this one if you're looking for external storage.

Internal, external, or portable storage?

No matter what, there's a lot to choose from in Amazon's Big Deal Days for storage. This entire sale from Western Digital and SanDisk is fantastic, as there's something for everyone if you need it.