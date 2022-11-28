The Western Digital Black SN850X NVMe SSD is one of the best out and now it's been discounted for Cyber Monday.

Best Buy has impressive deals during its Cyber Monday sale, with plenty of PC products receiving heavy discounts. If you've been eyeing to upgrade your console or PC with faster storage, the Western Digital Black SN850X NVMe SSD module is one of the best options around. The drive is now just $169.99 for a 2TB model, which is $140 off its retail price. The sale is only available for a limited time, so be sure to grab one while you still can.

The Western Digital Black SN850X NVMe SSD comes in a variety of different sizes, but the 2TB model has impressive read and write speeds, coming in at 7,300MB/s for sequential reads and 6,600MB/s for sequential writes. Both of these speeds pretty much put this drive at the top of its class, giving you access to better performance when installed in a PC, laptop, or console. In order to take advantage of these top speeds, you will need a device with a PCIe Gen4 slot. You'll want to consult your PC manual or laptop to find out.

Again, this 2TB model is now just $169.99 for a limited time. If you don't think you'll need that much space, you can always opt for the smaller 1TB model, which is also on sale, but it comes in at a similar price at $153. Of course, there are many different NVMe SSD options, so you can always take a look at some of our top recommendations before making a decision.