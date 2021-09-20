Get a Western Digital WD Blue 2TB SSD for just $169, its lowest price yet

An SSD is a great upgrade for an old and aging PC, as they’re much, much faster than traditional hard drives. Getting a lot of space is good too, as when SSDs fill up, they become slower. Having a lot of free space means that your SSD will remain fast. They’re also good as additional storage for games and other large applications, as they’ll launch quickly. If you’re in the market for more storage, you can’t go wrong with the Western Digital WD Blue 2TB SSD for just $169 on Amazon, its lowest price yet. What’s more, it connects via a normal SATA port, and so it should be compatible with practically all machines.

There are a lot of reasons to pick up a spare SSD, and it’s not often that as reliable an SSD as this hits as low as $169 for 2TB. Western Digital has been in the storage drive space for years upon years, and the WD Blue is one of the best no-frills SSDs that you can buy today. It has sequential reads up to 560MB/s, and sequential writes up to 530MB/s, meaning it should handle pretty much everything that you’ll throw at it. It plugs into a standard SATA port on a computer and is powered using the same kind of power used for any other hard drive in your PC.

SSDs can be great for storing files that need quick access, like games or large project files. 2TB is also a lot of space, and if you opt to use it for games, you can fit a lot of games on that. You can also use it as a fast-storage device for movies, music, TV shows, and more. It’s not quite as fast as an M.2 SSD like the Samsung 980 Pro, but it’ll certainly do the job for less.