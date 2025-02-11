With most cloud-based apps trying their hardest to collect your precious data, self-hosted services have become a refuge for privacy-conscious users. Whether it’s a self-hosted Nextcloud instance, a Jellyfin-based media server, or a Firefly III budgeting server, there’s a myriad of apps you can run locally on your hardware to protect your private information from falling into the clutches of giant corporations.

Then you’ve got the more obscure services like wger, a fitness tracking application you can self-host on your home lab. If that sounds intriguing, then read on! Here’s everything you need to know to manage your training regimen like a pro with wger.

What’s wger, anyway?

And why should you use it?