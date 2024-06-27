Key Takeaways Keyboard macros increase productivity across various tasks.

Keyboard macros can make you more productive, especially if your keyboard has dedicated macro keys. A lot of people think macro keys are just for gaming keyboards, but they are completely wrong. Macros can help with your productivity, no matter your needs. From gaming to office work, they can help you conquer any repetitive task you may have.

Settings up macros can be a bit tricky at first, but once you get the hang of it, you'll be glad you did. A lot of keyboard manufacturers include macro settings in their software, especially when it comes to gaming keyboards. If they don't, there are third-party programs such as AutoHotKey, which is a free open-source software that you can use to set up your macros.

AutoHotKey is a bit more involved than a macro key. AutoHotKey will let you build more intricate scripts that will offer more functionality than a standard macro key. Also, it will let you bind said scripts to a series of keys, such as CTRL+SHITFT+L, for instance. Of course, you can still use AutoHotKey to add standard macros as well, but the options available can be much more advanced.

What are macro keys?

Dedicated macro keys can take your macro game to the next level

Before we get into what a macro key is, we should understand what a macro is in its simplest form. A macro is similar to a script, as it lets you map a series of key presses and actions to be performed by the press of a single keystroke. Using dedicated macro keys, you can set them to use macros that open up programs, insert your email address or telephone number, or even spam a certain key in a game to open doors or perform a certain in-game task. They are extremely helpful for repetitive tasks and can be set to run infinitely or for a certain number of times. The possibilities really are endless.

As you have likely seen, there are several different-sized keyboards these days. One of the great things about this is that it leaves manufacturers room to add dedicated macro keys to almost any keyboard they want. A dedicated macro key will allow you to map your macro to a single key, rather than having to use a series of multiple keys to accomplish your goal.

A lot of the time, companies will add a row or column of macro keys, so you are not limited to just one. In most cases, they will either be found across the top of the keyboard or down the left-hand side. You will be able to tell if your keyboard has dedicated macro keys as they will be labeled something similar to M1-M5. Of course, the M stands for macro and then the numbers will go up based on how many keys there are.

If your keyboard comes with dedicated macro keys, it will also come with software you can download to set them up. All software can be a bit different, but at the end of the day, it is going to allow you to set up the key to perform a task upon click, and will make your life easier. Macro keys can be configured to do almost anything you can think of, and most keyboards already come with a few standard shortcut keys, even if you don't realize it.

Do you really need macro keys?

The short answer is no, you don't need dedicated macro keys. However, as mentioned, they can perform many different tasks that can make your life much easier. Dedicated macro keys won't do anything you can't already do on your own, they will just allow you to perform some tasks more quickly, since you will only need to press a single key instead of multiple keys to accomplish your goal.

While everyone can make use of the extra macro keys, think to yourself about what you do and if you could benefit from them before looking to upgrade to a keyboard with dedicated macro keys. While helpful, if you just use your PC for browsing the web now and again, and checking your emails every couple of days, you probably don't need them. However, if you work on a PC and do any sort of repetitive task, you may find out that they could be an absolute game changer for you. At the end of the day, it is all going to come down to you and your personal needs, whether it is worth it or not.

Those looking to make use of macros who don't have dedicated keys or the software for their peripherals need not worry. Alongside AutoHotKeys, there are a number of other programs that offer similar functions, such as Pulover's Macro Creator, Microsoft PowerToys, Quick Macros and many more. A lot of these programs will allow you to create scripts/macros in Windows, your web browser, and for other tasks that a standard macro may not allow for.