When it comes to building a new PC, a lot of times the power supply (PSU) can go overlooked. However, it is one of the most important components you need for your system. The PSU is going to power all of your components and anything you may plug into the PC, so you need to make sure that it is trustworthy. This is where the PSU efficiency ratings come in handy when selecting the right power supply for your PC.

For many years, 80 Plus was the standalone rating for consumer power supplies. It lets users know that the power supply was rated to operate at a minimum of 80% efficiency. Having this little logo on your PSU can give you a sigh of relief as it is something that is done by a separate company, and not something manufacturers can just slap on their PSUs. However, in 2024, not all companies make use of this and there are still a lot of unrated power supplies, which can be quite dangerous.

Nowadays, there are a couple more efficiency rating standards. Cybenetics is currently the second go-to standard for PSU efficiency ratings. It's starting to make some headway, and we are seeing its ratings on many more PSUs. There is also the newer PPLP (PSU Performance Level Plan). PPLP currently has a few power supplies with its rating, but it is also looking to add rating systems for more components in the future.

80 Plus

The original PSU efficiency rating

The longest-standing and most recognized efficiency standard for power supplies. 80 Plus is a certification made by a company named CLEAResult, which is all about energy efficiency, not just for PSUs. 80 Plus offers six levels of certification, which are, standard, bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and the top tier titanium.

The different ratings give a better understanding of the efficiency ratings that each PSU has to offer. The chart below shows us the efficiency of each certification at 115V input. For instance, an 80 PLUS Platinum certified PSU running at 100% load will run at a minimum efficiency of 90%.

% of Rated Load 10% 20% 50% 100% 80 Plus - 80% 80% 80% PFC ≥ 0.90 80 Plus Bronze - 82% 85% PFC ≥ 0.90 82% 80 Plus Silver - 85% 88% PFC ≥ 0.90 85% 80 Plus Gold - 87% 90% PFC ≥ 0.90 87% 80 Plus Platinum - 90% 92% PFC ≥ 0.95 89% 80 Plus Titanium 90% 92% PFC ≥ 0.95 94% 90

The hierarchy is quite easy to understand as well, with the standard 80 Plus being the lowest and 80 Plus Titanium being the highest or best certification.

Cybenetics

A strong second contender

Cybenetics was established to meet the ever-increasing demands for efficiency and noise level certification. While it may not have been around as long as the 80 Plus certifications, this certification is becoming more popular. So much so that they even offer beta testing services as well. Similar to 80 Plus, they have a hierarchy of certifications such as bronze, silver, gold, platinum, titanium, and their top tier is diamond.

Cybenetics has gone with a similar naming scheme to 80 Plus, so it's fairly easy to understand. Below is a chart of the Cybernetics ratings at a 115V input.

Efficiency levels (115V input) Efficiency PF 5VSB Efficiency Vampire Power Diamond ≥93% overall efficiency ≥0.985 >79% <0.10W Titanium ≥91% to 93% overall efficiency ≥0.980 >77% <0.13W Platinum ≥89% to 91% overall efficiency ≥0.975 >76% <0.16W Gold ≥87% to 89% overall efficiency ≥0.970 >75% <0.19W Silver ≥85% to 87% overall efficiency ≥0.960 >73% <0.22W Bronze ≥82% to 85% overall efficiency ≥0.950 >71% <0.25W

Again, the hierarchy is quite easy to understand with bronze being the lowest and diamond being the Cybenetics top tier.

PSU Performance Level Plan (PPLP)

The new kid on the block

PPLP is the newest standard but are looking to shake things up a bit. Not only do they have a set of PSU Performance Level certifications, but they also have an added ATX 3 Level Standard where they give ATX 3.0/3.1 PSUs a "PASS". While there aren't currently many on the market, plenty of companies are starting to use the PPLP certifications. The new PPLP certifications seem to be a bit stricter than some of the more well-known certifications so it will be interesting to see if more companies will start to use them moving forward.

Again, we are seeing a similar naming scheme. Below is a complete chart of the standards for the PPLP certifications.

Test items Super Ti Titanium Platinum Gold Silver Bronze 115VAC Static Load Average Efficiency ≥93% ≥91% ≥89% ≥87% ≥85% ≥82% 115VAC 50% Load Efficiency ≥94% ≥94% ≥92% ≥90% ≥88% ≥85% 230VAC Static Load Average Efficiency ≥95% ≥93% ≥91% ≥89% ≥87% ≥84% 230VAC 50% Load Efficiency ≥96% ≥96% ≥94% ≥92% ≥90% ≥88% 2% Static Load Efficiency ≥72% ≥68% ≥65% ≥60% ≥55% ≥50% +12V Ripple and Noise ≤30mV ≤30mV ≤40mV ≤60mV ≤80mV ≤120mV +5V/+3.3V Ripple and Noise ≤20mV ≤20mV ≤20mV ≤30mV ≤50mV ≤50mV Voltage Deviation ≤±3% ≤±3% ≤±3% ≤±3% ≤±5% ≤±5% Voltage regulation ≤±1% ≤±2% ≤±3% ≤±3% ≤±5% ≤±5% Efficiency for +5VSb@0.1/0.25A ≥60%/75% ≥60%/70% ≥60%/70% ≥55%/65% ≥50%/60% ≥50%/60% Efficiency for +5VSb@0.55/1A ≥75%/80% ≥75%/75% ≥70%/75% ≥70%/75% ≥70%/70% ≥70%/70% Standby (PS-Off) power ≤0.1W ≤0.15W ≤0.2W ≤0.3W ≤0.5W ≤1W Standby (PS-On) power ≤6W ≤8W ≤8W ≤10W ≤12W ≤15W Average Power Factor ≥0.96 ≥0.95 ≥0.94 ≥0.93 ≥0.92 ≥0.90 ATX 3 PASS Required Required Required Required - -

Does your PSU need one of these certifications?

The short answer is yes, especially if you are looking for one of the best PSUs in 2024. These certifications verify that your power supply meets certain standards and has been tested properly. If your PSU doesn't have one of these certifications, then you are just blindly taking the word of the manufacturer without any hard evidence to back it up. A lot of times, companies forego these certifications to save money on their cheaper PSUs. A lot of the time, these PSUs are not trustworthy and could even catch fire in a worst-case scenario.

Trying to decide which one of these certifications is the best is rather hard. They all have similar testing methodologies with some minor differences between them. While 80 Plus may be the most used set of certifications currently, the others seem to offer more strict tests and are also looking to add more than just PSU certifications under their belts.

One thing is for sure, all of these are deemed to be the most trustworthy sets of standards when it comes to power supply efficiency. If you are in the market for a new PSU, you need to make sure it comes with one of these certificates. Always remember, the PSU is the heart of your PC, but instead of blood, it pumps electricity into your components, so never cheap out on your PSU.