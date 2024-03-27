Key Takeaways Go for the "K" if the price works. It has integrated graphics, overclocking, and several advanced features that make it worth the extra cost.

Don't count out the "F." It lacks integrated graphics but offers a slightly lower power draw and lower price, making it a solid alternative.

When choosing between Intel processors, consider your needs. Integrated graphics can be useful for troubleshooting and multi-monitor setups.

Intel makes numerous processors, split into different families. For the desktop, we've got Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. Within each family are processor stock-keeping units (SKU), for instance, the 14900K. The Intel Core i9-14900K, being part of the Core i9 family, is one of the most powerful chips on sale from Intel. But what does the K mean? There's also an Intel Core i9-14900F, so which is the better processor to buy? I'm going to explain what these suffixes mean and how to pick the right chip for your system.

K vs. F: Which Intel processor is best?

That depends on what you need

An Intel processor with a specific suffix doesn't necessarily mean it's better than another. For the comparison of K vs. F, I'll explain what these two processor SKU suffixes mean.

Suffix Details F This denotes the Intel processor has no integrated graphics. A dedicated GPU will be required for video output. K A processor with a K suffix is unlocked and capable of being overclocked. A non-K chip is locked down. KF A combination of the two above suffixes. This Intel processor is both unlocked and has no integrated graphics processing.

The Intel Core i9-14900K would be able to be manually overclocked, so long as our CPU cooler was able to keep up with the additional waste heat. The i9-14900F wouldn't be able to achieve this due to being locked by Intel, and you would also require a GPU to see anything on your monitor. Combining the two would be the i9-14900KF, which has no GPU but can be overclocked and pushed harder than what Intel designed. It's important to bear the "F" suffix in mind as it renders the motherboard video ports useless.

There's not a major difference in performance without overclocking. I'll compare the Intel Core i9-14900F specifications against the i9-14900F to demonstrate. The 14900K has a slight edge in clock speeds, but it's not something to write home about, especially the base clock speeds. Cache, cores, RAM, and PCIe 5.0 support are all matched between the two processors.

Intel Core i9-14900K Socket LGA 1700 Cores 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores Threads 32 Base Clock Speed 3.2 GHz, 2.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed 6.0 GHz, 4.4 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 36 MB L3 RAM support DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Process Intel 7 (10 nm) TDP 125 W Power Draw ~253 W

Intel Core i9-14900F Socket LGA 1700 Cores 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores Threads 32 Base Clock Speed 2.0 GHz, 1.5 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.8 GHz, 4.3 GHz PCIe 5.0 Cache 36 MB RAM support DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Process Intel 7 (10 nm) TDP 65 W Power Draw ~219 W

An area where the 14900F does win is the power draw. Because of the slightly lower clock speed and lack of any integrated GPU, Intel was able to reduce the TDP rating and it should draw approximately 40W less than the 14900K when running heavier loads. When shopping around for a part, price is usually the deciding factor, which is something to consider when looking between Intel processors with the same SKU but different suffixes.

Differences in pricing

F is the cheapest, K costs a premium

An unlocked (or "K") Intel processor usually costs more than one without the suffix. An Intel Core i9-14900F has the most affordable MSRP. This is followed by the i9-14900 with graphics and then the i9-14900K with overclocking capabilities. Stripping the CPU of its integrated graphics allows Intel to bring down costs and offer processors to those who do not rely on the component for any task. This is particularly useful for systems such as gaming PCs where a dedicated GPU is almost always present.

The issue arises with prices as they are right now. All three of the above examples are not listed at MSRP. They're cheaper than their respective launch price and can frequently be found in the incorrect order. Depending on where you're able to locate stock and first-party listings, the 14900K can be found cheaper than the 14900 and 14900F. If this is the case, it's almost always best to go with the 14900K with its better performance, integrated GPU, and ability to be pushed harder than the other two chips.

Why having integrated graphics is better

Even if you plan to use an expensive graphics card

The "F" variant of an Intel processor may be alluring because you don't plan on using the integrated graphics for playing games or other tasks, but having an integrated GPU is better even if you don't plan to use it. Should you encounter an issue with a specific component of the PC, being able to troubleshoot it without everything connected is a quick and easy way to determine what's causing the issue. If you have a CPU without integrated graphics, a GPU will always need to be connected for video output.

Then there's the case of a multi-screen setup. Hooking up a monitor to your GPU may seem like a good idea with the array of video ports available, but you're sucking resources from the component that can be used for gaming. That's where integrated GPU comes into play with the motherboard HDMI and DisplayPort connections. Use one of these instead and the second monitor will be controlled by the Intel GPU, allowing the discrete graphics card to focus entirely on the task at hand.

The motherboard BIOS may disable the integrated GPU when a discrete graphics card is detected through the PCI slot. If you cannot get the second monitor to work or detect the Intel GPU, try checking the BIOS to see if it's enabled.

Lastly, Intel adds Quick Sync Video capabilities with its GPU, allowing for better encoding and decoding performance of video content. Even if you don't do any such task on your PC, this is a handy feature to have at the ready.

Always buy a "K" CPU, if possible

If all the processors are similarly priced, the "K" version is the one to buy. It has the most features, the graphics, and is fully unlocked for overclocking. The "F" CPU and one without a suffix can make sense if they can be found at a considerable discount to the more powerful "K." There's no bad Intel CPU to buy, at least in terms of K, KF, and F suffixes. They're all equally good processors with a few features, power draw, and specification differences.