Smart home connectivity often needs to work between very different devices like lights, sensors, door locks, and thermostats. Making things more complex is the fact that some of these devices are low-power and use batteries, so any wireless connectivity would also need to be low-power and likely, low-range. Several overarching connectivity protocols, such as Matter, Z-Wave, and Zigbee, have been developed to avoid vendor lock-in and platform plays like those of Alexa, Google Home, and HomeKit.

One thing they have in common is the need for a central hub to direct messages between devices, but they all work slightly differently. Zigbee is one of the older standards being used in the smart home, but it's supported by some notable companies, including Samsung SmartThings, Signify (Philips Hue), IKEA, and hundreds of others. And even though new protocols are out, there are still a ton of Zigbee devices on the market, making it an attractive option for your smart home.

So, what is Zigbee?

It's a low-powered, low-cost wireless protocol for IoT devices