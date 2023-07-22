While most people picture tiny, white true wireless earbuds when they think about AirPods, the AirPods Max are the company's top over-ear headphones. When they were first released in 2020, they featured best-in-class active noise-canceling (ANC) and transparency modes, as well as great sound quality. While other options have now caught up in terms of performance, AirPods Max are still some of the best-looking headphones on the market, and that include their color options.

That's a big surprise to Apple fans since Apple hadn't offered any color options on the AirPods lineup otherwise. The first-generation AirPods were only released in a glossy white colorway, and the same goes for subsequent models and the AirPods Pro. Before AirPods Max, if you wanted colorful headphones with Apple tech inside, you had to go with a pair of Beats like the Beats Studio Pro. However, with AirPods Max, you can choose a color that best matches your style.

Apple AirPods Max: Colors

Source: Apple

Apple sells AirPods Max in five colors: Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink. Though we've seen many of these colors before on other Apple products, they're unique for the AirPods Max. Space Gray is darker here than on MacBooks. While it's a light silver usually, it's almost totally black on the AirPods Max. Sky Blue is a lighter color on the aluminum portions of the AirPods Max, matching the iPad Air's blue colorway. However, the mesh headband on the sky blue colorway is darker than the aluminum color and is closer to navy or royal blue. While the aluminum parts of the Pink AirPods Max are a lighter color, the headband is more of a fuscia.

The Green and Silver colors look a lot more subdued. The aluminum parts of the silver AirPods Max look like the silver we've seen on other Apple products, but the headband is a completely white color. This could get dirty easily, so it's something to keep in mind when choosing a color. The green is a light color as well, looking like lime on the aluminum and even paler on the mesh headband.

Apple AirPods Max: Mix and match colors

While you can't mix and match colors when purchasing the AirPods initially, you can do so after your purchase. The ear cushions on the AirPods Max are held on by a series of magnets that snap on and off easily. You can buy replacement ear cushions directly from Apple, and they cost $70 for a set. To add a little unique flavor to your AirPods Max, you can buy a set of ear cushions in a different color than your headphones to create your own colorway. Though it's a pricey customization, it is a way to ensure your AirPods Max look different from the rest. You can also pair them with other great AirPods Max accessories.