Apple announced the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops powered by Apple's M3 chip, which is currently being used to power the latest line of MacBook Pros. The new MacBook Air M3 is available to pre-order now and offers a boost in both chipset and Wi-Fi capability, as these will support Wi-Fi 6E. If you're considering upgrading to what Apple calls the "world's best consumer laptop for AI," you're probably wondering what colors you can pick from.

What colors does the MacBook Air M3 come in?

You'll have four choices

The MacBook Air M3 is offered in the same colors as the MacBook Air M2. You'll be able to purchase either the 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Air M3 in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray. They all have a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness and up to two times the resolution of comparable PCs. You'll also be able to power two monitors with the new MacBook Air.

More info on the MacBook Air M3

It's faster than previous versions

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) Operating System macOS Sonoma CPU 8-core CPU (Apple M3) GPU 8-core or 10-core GPU (Apple M3) RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Battery Up to 18 hours Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Speakers Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers Colors Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight Ports MagSafe 3 charging port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Weight 2.7 pounds (13-inch), 3.3 pounds (15-inch) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3 Security Fingerprint reader

Apple announced that the MacBook Air M3 is 60% faster than the M1 MacBook Air and 13x faster than the MacBook Airs powered by Intel chips. While this may not be a huge jump from the M2 MacBook Air, you'll notice the difference if you own something earlier than that. The M3 has a 16-core Neural Engine and includes accelerators in the CPU and GPU to boost AI capabilities. macOS Sonoma, which the MacBook Air M3 runs, works with those to enhance productivity and efficiency.

The M3 chip will also boost your speed when using Excel, Final Cut Pro, or gaming on the laptop. You'll still enjoy the staple features of a MacBook Air, such as the lightweight and sleek design, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, and the ability to connect your iPhone seamlessly. The 13-inch will start at $1,100, and the 15-inch will begin at $1,300. You'll save $100 off either if you purchase it for education.