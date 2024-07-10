Key Takeaways Samsung Z Flip 6 offers seven color options, including three exclusives on Samsung's website.

Default color options are Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint; Samsung exclusives are Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

Consider a case for protection, as the Z Flip 6 isn't cheap; transparent cases maintain the phone's natural color.

Samsung's Z Flip 6 has finally been announced, and it's shaping up to be an impressive Android phone as well as a top-notch foldable, if not one of the best phones around in 2024. But before you buy, you'll need to settle on a color, and that's where we're here to help.

Below, you'll hear about all the colors of Samsung's Z Flip 6.

Samsung Z Flip 6 colors

Seven total options, three exclusive to Samsung

Luckily, with the Z Flip 6, you aren't limited to grays and blacks, so you will have some more vibrant color options to choose from. That's always nice for those looking to get a little personality out of their phone without needing to buy a flashy case, even if you will still probably want a case for protection.

For colors, the Z Flip 6 is widely available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. These are the default colors you can find just about anywhere. However, in addition to these four colorways, there are three other color variants exclusive to Samsung's website, meaning you'll need to order directly from there.

Samsung-exclusive colors include: Crafted Black, White, and Peach. So, if you're looking for a more traditional look on your Z Flip 6, you may well want to consider ordering yours from the Samsung website rather than purchasing one from a carrier or traditional retailer.

The full color list for the Z Flip 6 is as follows: Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

Which color do you prefer?

Classic black, or something else?

On our part, we like to see flashier colorways getting attention, and the Z Flip 6 seems to be doing a decent job of that. A foldable competitor like the Motorola Razr might have some slightly more exciting pink and orange options, but the Z Flip 6 is definitely no slouch with color.

As mentioned above, though, regardless of which color you land on, you will want to consider getting a case. The Z Flip 6 isn't a particularly cheap device, so keeping yours safe and sound will be a top priority. If you love its natural color though, you can always opt for a transparent case.