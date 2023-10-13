Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones are now available, so even if you didn't preorder, you won't have to wait a long time for this excellent phone. Considering that the Pixel is routinely one of the best phones, you may already be ready to buy and pick your favorite color. Luckily, the colorways coming with the Pixel 8 line have leaked, so you can take a look and make some plans.

Google Pixel 8 colors

Source: Google

The all-new Pixel 8 comes in three colors: Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose. These are pictured above if you want to see what they look like. In general, while attractive, these aren't exactly the most vibrant or exciting colorways, and compared to something like the S23 Ultra, there are a lot fewer options to choose from. Nonetheless, it's hard to say they don't look good.

Google Pixel 8 Pro colors

Source: Google

The Pro also comes with three options: Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. Obsidian is the standard black variant that also appears on the Pixel 8, while the Pro also gets Bay, a rather nice-looking blue. Altogether, you can opt for a bit more of a punchy, vibrant look with the Pro, but it's once again relatively tame.

What color are you going for?

With the Pixel 8 line, Google isn't going for any particularly ostentatious colors this time around, but there are certainly some nice options if you like a little splash of color on your smartphone, like the Pixel 8 Pro's Bay option. If you're ready for a new Pixel, let us know which color you like best. And if you end up not liking any of the colors, you can always get one of the best Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8 cases to change up your new phone's look.