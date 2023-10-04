Google debuted the Pixel Watch 2 at an Oct. 4 event that also featured new Pixel smartphones. Like the original Pixel Watch, the new model is a blend between the Google and Fitbit ecosystems. For some people, that makes the Pixel Watch an extremely compelling smartwatch focused on health and fitness. However, due to the Pixel Watch's design and build, it doesn't look like most modern smartwatches. In fact, the Pixel Watch 2 looks a lot more like a traditional watch, which can also be a good thing for some people.

If you want your Pixel Watch 2 to be a fashion piece as much as a useful tool, you'll be eager to know what colors and finishes the smartwatch is available in.

What colors do the Pixel Watch 2 come in?

The Pixel Watch 2 has a metal case that can be configured in matte or polished finishes, but the type of finish you'll get depends on the color you choose. There are three colors for the Pixel Watch 2: black, silver, and Champagne Gold. The black version comes in a matte aluminum finish and is, in fact, the only one that comes in a matte finish. Both the silver and gold variants are only available in the polished aluminum material. Some people may prefer polished aluminum as it is a more premium-looking material, but others might prefer the matte finish as it is a more low-key look.

What bands do the Pixel Watch 2 come with?

Luckily, if you're looking for more Pixel Watch 2 customization options, you can also choose the band that comes with your smartwatch. When you get the polished silver aluminum case, you can either pick the Bay or Porcelain active bands. The Bay colorway is a blue hue, while the Porcelain colorway is a beige hue that also shows hints of gold. The matte black aluminum case comes with an Obsidian active band, which is just a fancy way of saying black. The polished Champagne Gold case comes with a Hazel active band, which is a grayish-green colorway. If none of these band options suit your look, you can also buy first or third-party bands as an additional purchase.

How else can you customize your Pixel Watch 2?

There are quite a few case color options and band color choices for the new Pixel Watch 2, but if you don't like Google's options, you can always customize your Pixel Watch 2 with a great case. This not only makes your Pixel Watch 2 look more stylish, but it also adds some protection. Considering that we expect the Pixel Watch 2 to be one of the best smartwatches this year, you'll want to keep it safe.