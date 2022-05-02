What configurations is the Acer Swift 3 (2022) available in?

Acer recently introduced a new, refreshed version of its Swift 3 laptop. This is one of the most popular mainstream notebooks out there, and it now comes with Intel’s 12th-generation processors and a couple of other improvements. This particular laptop isn’t available to purchase just yet but we think you should definitely be on the lookout if you’re planning to buy a new laptop. Let’s take look at different Acer Swift 3 (2022) configurations you can buy once it goes on sale.

Acer Swift 3 (2022) configurations

The Acer Swift 3 (2022) as we mentioned earlier, isn’t available to purchase just yet. However, Acer has listed a few configurations on its website. There are four models in total, out of which three are powered by Intel’s new 12th gen Core i5 P-series chips, while the other one is powered by a Core i7 processor from the P-series. Here’s a quick look at the different models of the Acer Swift 3 (2022) along with some keys specifications:

Model Number & Price Key Specifications SF314-512-53L0

($849) Intel Core i5-1240P

8 GB, LPDDR4X

512 GB SSD

14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 SF314-512T-56CT

($899) Intel Core i5-1240P

16 GB, LPDDR4X

512 GB SSD

14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 SF314-512-52MZ

($849) Intel Core i5-1240P

16 GB, LPDDR4X

512 GB SSD

14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 SF314-512-78JG

($999) Intel Core i7-1260P

16 GB, LPDDR4X

512 GB SSD

14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9

One of the main differences between the SF314-512T-56CT and the SF314-512-52MZ model appears to be the battery capacity. While Acer hasn’t explicitly mentioned the battery capacity of either of these notebooks on its website, it says up to 7 hours battery life for the SF314-512T-56CT model and up to 10.5 hours of battery life for the SF314-512-52MZ model. We’re also looking at a $50 price difference between the two, so keep that in mind. The top-tier configuration with an Intel Core i7-1260P, as you can see, is priced at $999. This particular variant also comes with a 14-inch QHD display instead of an FHD panel.

We’re expecting Acer to list a few more configurations of the notebook once we’re closer to the launch date. There should be other variants with more storage options too. In case you are wondering, the Acer Swift 3 (2022) laptop comes with either an Intel Core i5-1240P or the Core i7-1260P chips. You can also get to choose between 8GB and 16GB LPDDR4X memory along with up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD. The models listed for now only have up to 512GB of SSD, which means Acer is yet to populate all the models or the configuration options on its website for sale. We suggest you head over to our Acer Swift 3 (2022) hub page to learn more about the specifications of this notebook.

Which one should you buy?

The decision to pick one variant over the other boils down to your day-to-day use case for the laptop and your personal preference. If you are a casual user, looking to purchase a new notebook for basic web browsing, watching movies, etc. then we think you can consider buying a base variant that comes with an Intel Core i5 chip along with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. You might want to give more preference to a QHD panel, although we think an FHD display should suffice for a 14-inch form factor. Power users, on the other hand, can consider buying the variant with Intel Core i7-1260P chips and up to 16GB of RAM.

We’ll add a link to buy a couple of these variants of the Acer Swift 3 (2022) once it goes on sale. In the meantime, you can check out our collection of the best Acer laptops if you want to buy a notebook from Acer, but don’t want to wait. Alternatively, you can also check out our round-up of the best laptops to see if there are some other notebooks that catch your attention.