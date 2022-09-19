What configurations does the HP EliteBook 840 G9 come in?

Buying a business laptop doesn’t just mean sticking to what you see on the product page. Business laptops have highly customizable components like display, storage, CPU, and even cellular connectivity. That said, one of the best business laptops to choose from is the HP EliteBook 840 G9. So, are you wondering what configurations the HP EliteBook 840 G9 comes in? We’re here to help, as there are almost limitless amounts of configurations that you can choose.

In this guide, we take the base model HP EliteBook 840 G9, and add various components to it, showcasing the different configuration options. It’ll look at RAM upgrades, CPU upgrades, operating system choices, and all your other options. Again, do note that we’re coming from a base model in this guide, and not considering sales prices on HP.com.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Each configuration is naturally different, but our base (and cheapest) Windows model will come as follows. We’ve configured it with Windows 11 Home, the Intel Core i5-1240P processor, a standard non-IR webcam, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, non-backlit keyboard, no NFC, no LTE, no fingerprint reader or Smartcard. In total, this is one of the cheapest configurations, coming in at $1,943.00. From here on out, adding more will increase that price as we note in our guide.

Operating system

The operating system is the first thing that can be configured on the HP EliteBook 840 G9. There are four choices. Windows 11 Pro, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 11 Home, and FreeDOS. Note that choosing FreeDOS or Windows 11 Home will lock out some of the CPU options. It’s suggested by HP to pick Windows 11 Pro for business.

Operating System Price Windows 11 Home (Base model N/A) Windows 11 Pro +$86 Windows 10 Pro +$88 FreeDOS -$129

CPU

In total, there are 8 different CPU options available on the HP EliteBook 840 G9. All the CPUs come from Intel’s 12th-generation lineup, and the differences come down to VPro or OS Recovery options. Note that if you choose Windows 11 Home, you’ll only have three options available. Those are the Intel Core i5-1240P processor, Intel Core i5-1250P vPro processor, or the Intel Core i5-1250P vPro processor with OS Recovery.

Picking Windows 11 Pro is required for the VPro features, as this is an Intel specification, but on Windows 10 Home, some of the CPUs that you find with Windows 11 Pro are also available for the same price. VPro models can help with IT management, and pass Intel’s security and battery life tests. Otherwise speaking, these P-series chips run at 28 watts and don’t have that many performance differences.

CPU Price Difference Intel Core i5-1240P processor (Base model N/A) Intel Core i5-1250P vPro processor (With Windows 11 Home) Price)+$187 Intel Core i5-1250P vPro+ OS Recovery (With Windows 11 Home) +$207 Intel Core i7-1260P processor (Only With Windows 11 Pro) +$211 Intel Core i7-1270P vPro processor (Only With Windows 11 Pro) +$458 Intel Core i7-1270P vPro processor + OS Recovery (Only With Windows 11 Pro) +$478 Intel Core i7-1280P vPro processor (Only With Windows 11 Pro) +$554 Intel Core i7-1280P vPro processor + OS Recovery (Only With Windows 11 Pro) +$574

Camera

With the webcam, you have the option to pick either no webcam, a standard webcam that is just 5MP, or a Windows Hello webcam that has an IR sensor. No webcam will remove $13 from your price, and adding the IR webcam will add $13 to the price. Webcam is included for no added charge (obviously!) Investing in the IR Webcam might be a good idea, though, as you can log into your PC with just your face.

Webcam option Price difference Dual Array Microphone 5MP Camera (Base model N/A) Dual Array Microphone + IR Webcam+ 5MP Camera +$13 No webcam -$13

Display

When it comes to the display options, the situation is complicated with the HP Elitebook 840 G9. Some display options actually require you to pick a webcam with an IR camera, or a touch screen, so your final price will go up a bit. There are four options available without the IR webcam, and once you add a webcam, it’ll add a total of 8 options available. Check it out below but keep in mind these prices are from the base model with Windows 11 Home, as we described to begin. You can add the values in our tables to calculate your final price.

Display Option Price difference 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for Webcam (1920×1200)(250 Nits) (Base model, no IR Webcam N/A) 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for Webcam (1920×1200)(250 Nits) +$25, no IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare for Webcam (1920×1200)(400 Nits) +$56, no IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare Privacy Screen for Webcam (1920×1200)(1000 Nits) +$161, no IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for IR Webcam (1920×1200)(250 Nits) +$172, IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam (1920×1200)(250 Nits) +$197 IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare for IR Webcam (1920×1200)(400 Nits) +$228 IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam (1920×1200)(400 Nits) +$253 IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for IR Webcam Touchscreen (1920×1200)(250 Nits) +$268 IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA WLED+LBL UWVA Anti-Glare Privacy Screen for WWAN for IR Webcam (1920×1200)(1000 Nits) +$288 IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam Touchscreen (1920×1200)(250 Nits) +$299 IR Webcam 14-inch diagonal WUXGA LED UWVA Anti-Glare for WWAN for IR Webcam Touchscreen (1920×1200)(250 Nits) +$299 IR Webcam

Memory

Memory options on the HP EliteBook 840 G9 depend on which operating system you choose. 8GB of RAM is all that’s available on the Windows 11 Home model. If you need more RAM, you’ll have to opt to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. 8GB of RAM should be fine for basic tasks, but it’s always good to have more RAM, rather than less.

RAM option Price difference 8GB (1x 8GB module) (Base model N/A) 16GB (1 x 16GB module) +$140 (need Windows 11 Pro) 16GB (2 x 8GB module) +$140 (need Windows 11 Pro) 32GB (1 x 32GB module) +$410 (need Windows 11 Pro) 32GB (2 x 16GB module) +$410 (need Windows 11 Pro) 64GB (2 x 32GB module) +$960 (need Windows 11 Pro)

Storage

There are 8 total storage options available on the HP Elitebook 840 G9. Note that with Windows 11 Home, there are only six storage options. Picking Windows 11 Pro will add two more. This is because Windows 11 Home does not support Enterprise features such as Domain Join and cannot be used within a Microsoft Volume Licensing Agreement. As a result, Windows 11 Home will max out with 512GB of storage. Windows 11 Pro, though, will max out at 2TB.

Storage Option Price difference 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (Base model N/A) 256GB PCIe-4×4 2280 NVMe TLC SSD +$0 256GB PCIe-4×4 2280 NVME Self Encrypted (SED) OPAL2 TLC SSD +$0 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD +$130 512 GB PCIe-4×4 2280 NVME Self Encrypted (SED) OPAL2 TLC SSD +$130 512 GB PCIe-4×4 NVMe TLC SSD +$130 1 TB PCIe-4×4 2280 NVMe TLC SSD +$365 (Need Windows 11 Pro) 2 TB PCIe-4×4 2280 NVMe TLC SSD +$995 (Need Windows 11 Pro)

Keyboard

To save money on your HP EliteBook 840 G9 purchase, you can opt to remove the option for a backlit keyboard. Doing so will take away $17 from any model’s price. We advise against this as a backlit keyboard helps you work when the lights are out and it’s night. Check it out below but keep in mind that select models with the privacy screen will require you to buy a backlit keyboard.

Keyboard option Price difference Clickpad Backlit spill-resistant Premium Keyboard (Base model N/A) Clickpad spill-resistant Premium Keyboard $-17

NFC

NFC is useful in business situations for payments and other things. If you want, you can add it to the price of the HP EliteBook 840 G9. If you don’t want it, you can save $11.

NFC option Price difference No NFC (Base model N/A) NFC +$11

Fingerprint reader

For added security, you can add a fingerprint reader to your keyboard on the HP EliteBook 840 G9. You can do this with any mode, regardless of CPU, Display, etc. It’s an additional $11.

Fingerprint option Price difference Included (Base model N/A) Removed -$11

Smartcard reader

Smartcard readers allow you to connect business accessories to your new laptop. If you don’t think you’ll need this, you can remove it from the price of the HP EliteBook 840 G9 and save some money.

Smartcard reader option Price difference Included +$11 Not included -$11

AC adapter

There are three different AC Adapters that you can buy for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. You can choose a standard one or a slimmer model. The slimmer model will cost you an additional $6.

AC Adapter Price option 65 Watt nPFC USB-C Straight AC Adapter (Base model N/A) 65 Watt nPFC Slim USB-C Straight AC Adapter +$12 65 Watt Slim USB-C AC Adapter +$6

Mobile broadband

You don’t always have to be near Wi-Fi to enjoy the internet these days. The HP EliteBook 840 G9 allows you to add mobile broadband to your new laptop, with either 5G or LTE. It is, of course, an optional add-on. You’ll have to pay more for it. You’ll also need to swap out and pick a display that’s WWAN compatible. As we configured, if you come up with a base model display, that’d be $25 extra. Otherwise speaking, here’s the difference.

Mobile Broadband option Price option No Broadband Wireless (Bade model N/A) Intel XMM 7560 R+ LTE-Advanced Pro Cat 16 WWAN Broadband Wireless +$127 Intel 5000 5G Solution WWAN Broadband Wireless +$200

Those are all the configurations of the HP EliteBook 840 G9 that we’ve found. Based on what we’ve mentioned, you can tell that this laptop is very customizable. If you’re interested, you can buy it via the link below. If the HP EliteBook 849 G9 isn’t for you, though, you can check out our other guides to the best laptops and best HP laptops. There’s a laptop for everyone!