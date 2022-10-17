What configurations is the Surface Pro 9 available in?

It’s official, the Surface Pro 9 is now up for pre-order and and is set to come out on Oct. 25. This year’s model brings a lot of the same from the Surface Pro 8, plus newer Intel CPUs, newer colors, and for the first time, a 5G model. If you’re wondering which Surface Pro 9 configuration is right for you, then we have you covered in this guide.

We’ll be taking a look at all the CPU, RAM, and storage options that you can add, along with all the color options. Do note that all consumer models of the Surface Pro 9 come with Windows 11 Home. All models also come with the same display, with 13.3-inch 2880 x 1920 resolution tuned to a 3:2 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. USB-C ports and Surface Connect are also included on the Surface Pro 9 5G, and on the Intel version of the Surface Pro 9, you get Thunderbolt 4 ports and Surface Connect. There is no headphone jack on either model. Since one isn’t included, you’ll also need to buy a Surface Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 separately for $279, or a Signature Keyboard for $179.

For price considerations, we’ll be starting from a base model Platinum-color model with the non-Intel Evo 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Every other Surface Pro 9 configuration we mention here will be considered an upgrade from that $999 model.

Colors

In total, the Surface Pro 9 comes in four different colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Color options vary by model and don’t impact the price. Note that Surface Pro 9 5G only comes in one color, Platinum.

To begin, the base Surface Pro 9 with the non-Intel Evo 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD only comes in Platinum. From there on out, here are the color changes.

Color Specs the Surface Pro 9 will come in Platinum 12th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/ 256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/1TB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/32GB RAM/1TB SSD

Microsoft SQ3 5G/8GB RAM/128GB SSD

Microsoft SQ3 5G/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

Microsoft SQ3 5G/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

Microsoft SQ3 5G/16GB RAM/512GB SSD Sapphire 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/ 256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512GB SSD Forest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/ 256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512GB SSD Graphite 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM/ 256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM/512GB SSD

CPU

There are three CPUs available for the Surface Pro 9’s consumer version. They’re all from Intel’s 12th-generation P-series, but there’s also an option for the Arm-based Microsoft SQ3. On the Intel side, it’s either the Intel Core i5-1235U or the Intel Core i7-1255U.

With Intel, if you pick a Core i7 model, you should get better performance. Upgrading from Core i5, you’ll also get boosted to 16GB of RAM with any Core i7 model. With the Microsoft SQ3, you need to keep in mind that this is an Arm-based Windows PC, so you might run into compatibility issues with some Windows apps since they’ll run under emulation. For tasks like web browsing the SQ3 Surface Pro 9 is great. For more demanding tasks, we suggest the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 instead.

That said, here are the CPU variations, with RAM and storage variations also noted.

CPU Price change RAM/Storage Notes 12th Gen Intel Core i5 N/A Stock Includes 8GB RAM/128GB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo +$100 Includes 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo +$400 Includes 16GB RAM/256GB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo +$600 Includes 16GB RAM/256GB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo +$900 Includes 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo +$1,200 Includes 16 GB RAM/1TB SSD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo +$1,600 Includes 32GB RAM/1TB SSD Microsoft SQ3 5G +$300 from the Intel base model Includes 8GB of RAM/ 128GB SSD Microsoft SQ3 5G +$400 from the Intel base model Includes 8GB of RAM/256GB SSD Microsoft SQ3 5G +$600 from the Intel base model Includes 16GB of RAM/256GB SSD Microsoft SQ3 5G +$900 from the Intel base model Includes 16GB of RAM/512GB SSD

RAM

The Surface Pro 9 comes with as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM on the main Intel model. The Surface Pro 9 with 5G has up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You can check the table below for more on the RAM changes.

Note that we also included the CPU and storage for your convenience since swapping RAM will upgrade one or the other accordingly. For most people, 8GB of RAM is fine,, but 16GB helps futureproof your Surface a bit more, and 32GB stands up well for running heavy apps.

RAM/ CPU/ Storage Price Change 8GB RAM/ 12th Gen Intel Core i5/ 128GB SSD N/A base model 8GB RAM/ 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/256GB SSD +$100 16GB RAM/ 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/256GB SSD +$400 16GB RAM/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/256GB SSD +$600 16GB RAM/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/512GB SSD +$900 16GB RAM/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/1TB SSD +$1,200 32GB RAM/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/1TB SSD +$1,600 8GB RAM/Microsoft SQ3 5G/128GB SSD +$300 from Intel model 8GB RAM/Microsoft SQ3 5G/256GB SSD +$400 from Intel model 16GB RAM/Microsoft SQ3 5G/256GB SSD +$600 from Intel model 16GB RAM/Microsoft SQ3 5G/512GB SSD +$900 from Intel model.

Storage

When it comes to storage, you’ll have to keep in mind that while the Surface Pro 9 only gets up to 512GB max, it also has a removable SSD. You can replace it on your own with the right steps and patience. However, doing so is risky, so pick from an available storage option below.

Storage/CPU/RAM Price Change 128GB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB N/A base model 256GB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/8GB RAM +$100 256GB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo/16GB RAM +$400 256GB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM +$600 512GB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM +$900 1TB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/16GB RAM +$1,200 1TB SSD/12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo/32GB RAM +$1,600 128GB SSD/Microsoft SQ3 5G/8GB RAM +$300 from Intel model 256GB SSD/Microsoft SQ3 5G/8GB RAM +$400 from Intel model 256GB SSD/Microsoft SQ3 5G/16GB RAM +$600 from Intel model 512GB SSD/Microsoft SQ3 5G/8GB RAM +$900 from Intel model.

And those are all the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 9 5G configurations available. As you can tell, there are a lot. If you found a model that you think you like and feel like the Surface Pro 9 can be one of the best Windows tablets, check it out via the link below.

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) The Surface Pro 9 is a top-tier Windows tablet with Intel or Qualcomm processors, and it comes in multiple colors for the first time ever. See at Best Buy