For the past few decades, Windows has used the NTFS file system as the default for fixed drives on a PC, and that has stuck all the way through today. In recent years, though, Microsoft has been working on a new file system called ReFS, which stands for Resilient File System.

ReFS isn't exactly new in the grand scheme of things, but it hasn't been widely used in Windows so far. However, a recent discovery showed the option to format a drive using the ReFS file system during the Windows 11 setup, which seems to point to the possibility of ReFS potentially becoming the default file system for Windows at some point. But if it does, what would that actually mean? Let's take a closer look at ReFS to see what it means for the future.

What is ReFS?

It's all in the name

As the name suggests, ReFS is a file system designed to promote system and data resilience, according to Microsoft. This file system has multiple features that enable error detection and correction to help prevent or fix data corruption before it can impact the usability of your system.

ReFS includes a data integrity scanner that can proactively make sure the data on a volume is correct and not corrupted, and it's optimized for use with Storage Spaces in Windows, so if it detects corrupted data on one volume, it can use another volume to repair the corruption, all while allowing the volumes to keep running so data remains accessible. This is all done automatically, so you don't have to go out of your way to try and fix these data corruptions manually.