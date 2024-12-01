If you've ever been working in your C: drive, you may have come across a hidden file named .GamingRoot and wondered what it was or if it was supposed to be there. Well, worry not, as this isn't any type of virus, nor is it an important file for your operating system. But there is a reason that it's there and here's why you probably shouldn't just delete it.

What is the .GamingRoot file?

The .GamingRoot file is a file that is created when you install the Xbox app on a Windows 10 or 11 PC. The .GamingRoot file is used to tell the Xbox app which storage drive it needs to install games on.

When you install the Xbox app on your PC, the Xbox Games folder and .GamingRoot file will be generated on your main storage drive, as well as any other drive that you have installed games on.

In order to see the .GamingRoot file on your drive, you will need to enable the show hidden items setting in the file explorer, under the View tab.

Can I delete the .GamingRoot file?

It isn't necessary to delete this file as it is not harmful to your PC in any way. The Xbox app is also owned by Microsoft, so this is a legitimate file on Windows. If you use the Xbox app and do have games installed on the drive, then deleting it won't really do anything, because the next time you launch the Xbox app it will just create a new file.

If you don't use the Xbox app and don't have any games installed on the drive, then you are welcome to delete it. But, while you're at it, you might as well uninstall the Xbox app, otherwise it will just keep coming back.

If you don't have the Xbox app installed and this file is still present in your C: drive, then it is most likely because of the Xbox Game bar which is preinstalled on Windows. You can uninstall this too, using PowerShell commands or third party apps. However, it causes some instability if you use your PC for gaming, so we don't recommend doing this.