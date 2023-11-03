Key Takeaways The Ayaneo 2 is a premium handheld gaming device that rivals the Steam Deck, offering better performance and a compact design.

It runs on Windows 11, which allows for better game compatibility compared to handhelds with Linux or Android operating systems.

While the Ayaneo 2 can run all Windows games, it may have limited controller support for games that are not optimized for controllers. Emulating console and handheld games requires manual setup for enthusiasts.

At first glance, the Ayaneo 2 looks like it finally provides the Nintendo Switch experience for desktop gaming. It's a premium handheld device that naturally rivals the Steam Deck, which was the first product to make PC gaming handhelds mainstream. The Ayaneo 2 has a few advantages over the Steam Deck, including better performance and a more compact and refined design. But at a starting price of over $1,000, the Ayaneo 2 will need to be a much better overall package to convince buyers to give it a try. One way it might do this is through gaming compatibility. If you're looking to find out what games you can play on the Ayaneo 2, you're in the right place.

What operating system does the Ayaneo 2 run?

Source: Ayaneo

The biggest factor in determining what games a handheld device can run is its operating system. The Steam Deck uses a Linux-based platform and this limits what games can be run on the device. By comparison, the Ayaneo 2 uses Windows 11, which has benefits and drawbacks for a gaming handheld. The inclusion of Windows 11 means that game support — which we'll get to in a moment — will be better than any handheld using a derivative of Linux or Android. However, since Windows 11 is also poorly optimized for touchscreen and controller support, using the desktop OS might be tricky when you're outside a game.

Since the Ayaneo 2 runs Windows 11, the handheld supports all the major gaming platforms, including Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and the Epic Games Store. Unlike the Steam Deck, all of these platforms and games run natively on the Ayaneo 2's hardware. This can have a big impact on everyday gaming. Some multiplayer games require anti-cheat software to be enabled, such as Epic's Fortnite, and this can pose a problem for Linux-based operating systems like SteamOS. But since the Ayaneo 2 runs Windows 11, you won't run into this problem. Plus, you get nice gaming features from Microsoft as well, like the Xbox Game Bar that can show a widget-based gaming overlay.

What hardware does the Ayaneo 2 have?

Source: Ayaneo

Another consideration is the hardware in a gaming handheld, which determines whether it can run flagship titles on high performance settings. The Ayaneo 2 is well off in this regard, as it features AMD's 6800U mobile processor, which is a laptop-class chip with eight cores and 16 threads and is manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process. The AMD 6800U has a base clock speed of 2.7GHz and can reach a boost of up to 4.7GHz, but it is not unlocked for overclocking out of the box. This chip also has integrated AMD Radeon 680M graphics capabilities, allocating 12 cores for graphics.

In simple terms, this all means that the Ayaneo 2 has the potential to be one of the most powerful gaming handhelds out there. Most games should be playable at medium or high settings, including games like:

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

Outer Wilds

Elden Ring

Baldurs Gate 3

What games can you play on the Ayaneo 2?

Source: Ayaneo

The Ayaneo 2 has laptop-class AMD hardware and Windows 11 support, so to put it simply, this handheld should run any game that runs on Windows. It's essentially a Windows laptop in a handheld form factor, so you shouldn't run into the gaming compatibility issues that you might find on the Steam Deck. However, while the Ayaneo 2 might run games, it might not have controls for them. If a game isn't optimized for controller input, there isn't any controller configuration software to add custom support to a specific game. You can get around this by using Steam's native controller profiles, though.

In essence, the Ayaneo 2 can run all Windows games on paper, but you might run into issues with games that don't natively support controllers. It can also emulate console and handheld games, but that will require a lot of manual setup that is only for enthusiasts.