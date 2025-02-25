While they may be the number one choice for gamers now, it wasn’t that long ago that AMD was in some really deep trouble in the CPU space. After steadily losing ground to Intel year after year in performance, they needed to gain some more ground in multithreaded workloads, and the FX series was supposed to do just that. It was AMD’s first major architectural redesign, and hopes were high after AMD’s marketing set lofty expectations. So, what ended up happening with AMD’s FX CPUs?

Red Team wasn’t completely out of it

They had some compelling value