Sleep mode is a handy feature on most computer operating systems, including Windows. It allows you to lower the system's power consumption, while also retaining your work for a quick resume. When you have to take a short break while working, you don't have to shut your computer down completely; instead, put it to sleep and quickly get on with it after the break.

But what exactly happens when you put your Windows system to sleep? Is your current work saved? What about Windows updates and active downloads? Let's find out!

What exactly happens when Windows is put to sleep?

The Windows sleep-down process

As soon as you select the Sleep option under the Windows Power options, your system undergoes a series of transitions to switch itself from a regular operational state to a low-powered state. Here is what is involved in sleep mode.

Save the active session to RAM: Windows will begin the process by saving the current system state to the RAM. All your currently active programs, processes, files, and folders will be stored in the RAM, which can be quickly restored upon system wake-up. Power down the components: Next, Windows will power down the CPU, GPU, display, and more to conserve energy. External components like USB drives and printers are also put into a low-power state. However, the external mouse and keyboard will remain active on standby to be able to wake up the system. Enter low-power state: The system will now enter a low-power state, where only RAM and wake-up triggers will be active. The wake-up triggers could be keyboard, mouse, or network activity.

When the system wakes up, the process is reversed, and all the components will be powered up. All previously open apps, files, and processes reappear exactly as they were before sleep mode was activated. Since the data is readily available in the RAM cache, this wake-up process is almost instant.

Is your work saved?

Yes, but only temporarily

The most important question you might have before letting your PC go to sleep is whether all your current work will be automatically saved. The answer is yes. When your system goes to sleep, the current state, i.e., everything you are currently working on, will be shifted to Random Access Memory (RAM). This lets you resume your work exactly how you left it. It's similar to pausing a game and resuming it in the same state.

However, it's temporary and not equivalent to saving your work on the disk. If your laptop has a poor battery life or there's a power outage when your computer is asleep, it can lead to a complete Windows shut down. When it turns back on, the RAM will get refreshed, and all your unsaved work will be lost (unless the program itself has auto-save).

Although Windows usually saves the entire state to the hard disk in such cases, this might not work on desktops during a sudden power cut. So, it's best to save your essential tasks before putting Windows to sleep, especially if your device relies on an external power supply or is running on a low battery.

And what about active downloads?

If you have a pending Windows update and an ongoing download, both will be paused when the system is in sleep mode. This is because most background processes are suspended in the low-power state.

However, Windows has a feature called "Wake Timers," which allows the system to wake up from sleep mode to perform certain tasks, including updates. For instance, if a critical Windows Update is scheduled during off-hours, your computer can be woken up to install it. After the update is completed, the system usually returns to sleep mode.

In the case of downloads, if you are using a download manager, it will immediately pause the downloads when the system is asleep. When the system wakes up, the downloading will automatically resume, or you can manually do that. However, if you are downloading through a browser, in some cases the ongoing download is canceled. You might have to restart the download when the PC wakes up.

How is sleep mode different from hibernate?

And when to use either one

Many users are confused between the sleep mode and hibernate mode on Windows and sometimes use these terms interchangeably. However, there is one key difference. Unlike sleep mode, Windows doesn't save the current session on RAM in hibernation mode; instead, it uses your SSD or HDD for the same process. This means when you enable hibernate mode, your computer is completely off and uses almost zero power. Your work remains safe even if the laptop battery drains or sudden loss of power turns off the desktop.

So this makes hibernation better than sleep, and I should use it rather than the sleep mode, right? In my opinion, yes, but it depends. Since hibernation stores the session on the storage drive (vs. RAM), it can take longer than sleep mode to resume the OS state. However, if your device has an SSD rather than an HDD, you may not notice much difference. Generally, you can use sleep mode when taking shorter breaks, but set it to hibernate during longer breaks.