Since getting an Apple Watch, I have made good use of the Fitness app, including the free trial for Apple Fitness+. But I continued to use it even after my trial expired because the workouts are a nice way to switch up my regular exercise routine. Even without Apple Fitness+ or an Apple Watch, the Apple Fitness app is a great way to keep on top of your movement and activity. Add in the Apple Watch, and you can also monitor your stand and exercise minutes, heart rate during workouts, earned awards, and more.

But like any service or app, Apple Fitness isn’t perfect. Despite loving the system, there are a few things I wish were done a bit differently.

What I like about Apple Fitness

First, let’s take a look at the things I love about Apple Fitness, which got an overhaul in iOS 17.

There’s a wide variety of workouts

3 Images Close

I love that Apple Fitness+, which is a big part of the Apple Fitness app, offers access to a variety of workouts, with new ones always being added all the time. I have been doing kickboxing workouts, for example, for several months now. Every time I log in, I see several kickboxing workouts tagged as “new” that I haven’t done yet, and I can easily identify which ones I have already done via a handy checkmark. The same goes for all workout types, from cardio to strength training.

You can also filter workouts not only by workout type, equipment needed, body parts or muscles you want to target, or even trainer but also by genre of music. Speaking of...

Great music to accompany workouts

3 Images Close

Apple Fitness+ also has a lot of great music that can accompany your workouts. While these come from Apple Music, you don’t need a separate Apple Music subscription to enjoy them. In the mood for hip-hop? You can find only workouts that have a hip-hop soundtrack. Maybe you need some extra motivation with dance tracks? You can find that, too. You can also use the Artist Spotlight to play workouts that only feature music by a particular artist, with options from Bad Bunny to Beyoncé and The Beatles

Anybody who exercises knows that music is a big part of the equation. It can help get you pumped up, as well as keep the right cadence while you are lifting, doing squats, or even going for a run. So, being able to have a quality soundtrack ready to go with a workout makes a difference.

Super easy to sync with Apple Watch

I love that the Apple Fitness app, in general, is easy to sync with the Apple Watch. My data is updated virtually in real-time, and I don't need to manually refresh to load or sync between devices. As long as the Apple Watch and the iPhone or iPad are on the same Wi-Fi network it will begin tracking the workout as soon as you start it. It’s a truly seamless experience between the two. The Sharing Tab also shows me what the friends I’m sharing data with are doing in real time. Who just finished a workout? Who earned an award? You can see this data, by the way, even without an Apple Watch, making the Apple Fitness app a useful tool for an iPhone or iPad owner alone.

Time to Walk

3 Images Close

I love listening to music when I go for a walk or run. I don’t feel right without it. But lately, I have started to listen to the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk exercises. These feature celebrities and other influential individuals across entertainment, news, and politics. As they go for a walk themselves, they talk about their personal lives, careers, hardships, or achievements. At the end of each segment, which runs anywhere from 20–45 minutes, they highlight a couple songs that have made an impact on their lives, and the tune plays.

I love listening to these on days when I want a break from a music playlist or podcast. Some are inspiring, heartwarming, and even heartbreaking, and there's a constantly growing selection to choose from. Some of my favorites include Simu Liu, Leslie Jordan, Chelsea Handler, and Hannah Waddingham.

Custom workout plans

3 Images Close

A new feature for Apple Fitness+ with iOS 17 is the ability to create custom workout plans. You can select the types of workouts from Apple Fitness+ (so a subscription is required) you want to do, the frequency at which you want to do them, and create your own plan. You can even filter by your preferred trainer and, as mentioned, type of music.

Another feature called Stacks allows you to stack multiple workouts together, so you can access them with one click. So you can easily go from a 5-minute stretch to a 30-minute cardio workout followed by 15 minutes of yoga without having to manually queue them up. Spend some time with these features, and you can build a workout plan to target your personal goals, like losing weight or gaining muscle. Apple aims to choose the correct workouts for you based on your categories and filters, so you get a nice surprise each day when you see what’s on the schedule.

Simple navigation, helpful rings

I appreciate that the Apple Fitness app itself is easy to navigate with three clearly labeled tabs for your data, Apple Fitness+, and to see what your connections are doing each day. It's easy to find what you're looking for, and the visual rings make it especially simple to quickly get a feel for how you are progressing toward your goals each day. Each ring is color coded and fills around the circle as you move, exercise, and stand. It's updated in real-time, so you can make easy decisions, like going for a quick walk during a break, to ensure you close the rings before midnight.

What I don’t like about Apple Fitness

Now that we have gone through the things I love about Apple Fitness, here are a few things that I think need some work.

Heart rate doesn’t always record accurately

I have found over the last year I've been wearing an Apple Watch that the heart rate tracking doesn’t always record properly in the Apple Fitness app. It usually takes some time before heart rate tracking kicks in on the Watch, which is to be expected, but there will be times during a workout when I’ll glance over and see the data isn't being gathered. When I review the workout summary in the Fitness app, I can see large gaps in the workout where my heart rate wasn’t recorded at all. I have tried all the tricks, including hard resetting the watch and reinstalling the app, but to no avail.

Even though the total workout time and details are still logged, I often wonder if this means that crucial peak heart rate moments aren't logged where my calorie burn number could have ended up higher. It also prevents me from knowing when I should kick things up a notch or, conversely, slow down.

Doesn’t play as nicely with some third-party exercise apps

While I love Apple Fitness+, I use third-party workout apps as well that can pair with Apple Fitness. It's easy to do, too. You just have to choose the activity type from the Apple Watch or with a compatible app. Like with an Apple Fitness+ workout, it will show the workout duration, heart rate map, calories burned, and more.

However, the Apple Watch gets finicky when tracking workouts from other sources. A pop-up message will appear asking if I want to track the workout. I select yes, and sometimes it starts working, but most time, it doesn’t. Sometimes, the workout tracker will pop up showing zero calories, and I notice halfway through that it hasn’t moved, nor is the timer going. On several occasions, I completed a workout only to see that it didn’t track at all or the wrong workout was tracked. (Sometimes, it’s the one I did the day prior, even though I closed all apps before starting over.)

It would be great if Apple Fitness synced with various workout apps as well as it does with Apple Fitness+, even possibly allowing you to initiate a workout from the app versus from the Watch itself, to provide a more reliable experience for those who use alternatives. But Apple devices have always worked best with Apple apps, even outside of Fitness.

Wish there were group competitions

One of my favorite features as a long-time Fitbit user was group competitions, which the brand has since removed. They were all based on steps, but they kept us all motivated and entertained, especially since we could also chat within the group. Apple Fitness has competitions, too, which work with the activity rings if you don’t have an Apple Watch or based on a points system calculated from all three rings if you have one. But either way, you can only compete with friends one-to-one for a seven-day challenge.

I wish you could compete in groups through Apple Fitness and complete various competition challenges at once. While you can see results in the Sharing tab, they disappear once the week is over, and it would also be nice to be able to chat within a specific competition portal. Currently, you can chide someone you’re competing with by sending them messages, but they are delivered as iMessages. At the very least, being able to compete with even just three friends would be much more motivating.

Health data is in a different app

The Apple Fitness app is a comprehensive app that shows you everything you need to know about your fitness, from your movement to the calories you burn each day, exercise minutes, and more. It’s also home to the Apple Fitness+ app, should you decide to subscribe. However, when it comes to other health data, like sleep, heart rate, mindfulness and state of mind, respiratory rate, and more, you have to go to a separate app called Apple Health. It would be much easier to combine these two into a single comprehensive app, with the Apple Health data existing as a fourth tab.

No free workouts

The one downside of Apple Fitness is that there are no free options. While you can get a free three-month trial to Apple Fitness+ with the purchase of a compatible device, and there is a standard one-month free trial, there isn’t a free tier for those who just want to do the odd workout. It would be nice if Apple offered some sample workouts for free for people to try out.

Apple Fitness is still among the best mobile health apps

There’s no question that Apple Fitness is still among the best fitness apps around. Not only does it work seamlessly with Apple Watch, but it also functions without one. It's iconic, providing those beloved rings that motivate users to close them and achieve their activity and wellness goals. With Apple Fitness+, which is a big part of the Apple Fitness app, you get a full-service app for not only keeping up on your fitness but also accessing workouts, workout programs, meditations, guided walking sessions, and more.

It isn’t perfect, but if you have one of the best iPhones, an Apple Watch, and the Apple Fitness app, you’re already on your way toward a better you!