Key Takeaways My dream mechanical keyboard wishlist starts with a wireless, TKL, hot-swappable, and gasket-mounted keyboard.

I'm also looking for an aluminum case, plenty of foam inserts, and tactile switches.

South-facing LEDs and side-printed XDA keycaps will round off my preferences.

They say "once you go clack, you never go back," and I wholeheartedly agree. Once you've tried mechanical keyboards after years of using membrane ones, there's no chance you're switching back to something else. But, I feel the saying "once you go thock, you never go back" is equally true. It might not rhyme as well, but it's more accurate about the behavior of keyboard enthusiasts who've tried "thocky," fuller-sounding, and comparatively silent keyboards.

After over 3 years of using mechanical keyboards of various brands and types, I'm finally confident that I know what I really want in my dream mechanical keyboard. It's simply a list of the features that I prioritize and would not like to compromise on, if possible. And this is certainly not any definitive list of what the "perfect" mechanical keyboard should be for everyone — there's no such thing. And, forgive me if this offends anyone: I'd really like it to be a pre-built keyboard.

Related 6 reasons why I love mechanical keyboards Mechanical keyboards are popular for a reason

The factors at the core of my ideal keyboard experience

The great thing about mechanical keyboards is that, no matter your preferences, there's probably a keyboard that fits your criteria. I have to say "probably" because after dabbling in this hobby for a while, you're likely to turn up your nose at every single pre-built board out there for "not being good enough." That's just the natural progression for many users. Personally, I haven't reached that stage yet, and still feel that buying pre-built is better than building one yourself.

Based on my relatively limited experience and know-how of the market, I think I can find most, if not all, of my ideal features in an affordable pre-built mechanical keyboard. Here's the list of what I would want my dream keyboard to have:

1 Wireless connectivity: Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz

Close

I've used wired keyboards a lot, even before I became part of the mechanical keyboard craze. But, switching to wireless boards made me realize what I was missing. In addition to contributing to a less-cluttered and better-looking desk, I can use the same keyboard with my laptop and iPad without worrying about cables (if it supports Bluetooth as well). The battery life on wireless keebs these days is plenty to last you a month if you don't go too heavy on the RGB lighting.

Related 3 reasons I can't go back from a wireless mechanical keyboard There are a lot of reasons why I can't ever go back from my wireless mechanical keyboard. Here are the top 3