A fully modular power supply unit (PSU) is a PSU where all the cables can be detached from the PSU itself. There are a few reasons why they are generally viewed as better than their non-modular PSU counterparts. With a fully modular PSU, the only cables that need to be attached to the system to turn it on are the ATX 24-pin and 8-pin EPS cables.

With a fully modular PSU, you still get all the connectors you would on a non-modular PSU. This includes the 24-pin and 8-pin power cables, multiple PCIe power cables, Molex and SATA cables. You will likely never have a shortage of cables with a modular PSU as long as you have the correct wattage you need. Rather, you will likely have more cables than you need most of the time.

Benefits of a fully modular PSU

The main benefit of going with a fully modular PSU is that you are going to have fewer cables inside your computer. There are several important reasons why this is advantageous. Fewer cables means a cleaner-looking build. Having fewer cables to hide will give you more room to tuck away the ones you do need to use, leaving you with a more aesthetically pleasing build.

With fewer cables, you should also have less dust building up inside your PC. Dust is one of the worst enemies of any PC since it stops the heat from getting out, which can then cause your components to overheat. Dust is one of the main reasons why it is a good idea to clean your PC regularly. What's this got to do with cables? Having fewer cables in the system will allow for better airflow, which should equate to less dust build-up and better cooling overall.

You will also have an easier time building your PC or swapping your PSU if you use a fully modular PSU. With the cables being free from the PSU, it allows you to easily route them through your case, which makes building your PC much more enjoyable. If you are looking to swap out or upgrade your PSU and are not currently sure what PSU you have, you can check out our guide on how to check what PSU is in your PC.

It can also help with the overall longevity of your PSU by not leaving unused cables connected to the PSU. The less cables you plug into it, the more efficiently the PSU will operate, even if only slightly. This is just one more reason why the best PSUs are normally fully modular.

There are a couple of minor downsides

There are a few downsides to modular PSUs to consider as well. First and foremost is going to be the price. Fully modular PSUs, while ideal, are generally more expensive when compared to similar non-modular power supplies. But then again, you get what you pay for.

Their size can also be an issue. Some fully modular PSUs may be a bit bigger than other power supplies. While this may not seem like much of an issue, it can cause trouble if your case doesn't have enough space for the PSU you've bought. This is something that should always be considered before buying any power supply though, not just when getting a modular PSU.

You really should get a modular PSU

While the price may put some users off, there is no denying that a fully modular power supply is going to be the better option 99% of the time. There are very few instances where a non-modular PSU will beat out a fully modular one, though it is technically possible. The extra money you'll spend is worth it in the long run.

A fully modular power supply will offer an easier installation and a better looking build. It will also allow less dust to build up inside your system, which in turn will help to keep your overall system temperature lower and healthier. All of these factors combined make it worthwhile to opt for a fully modular PSU.