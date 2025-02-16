As someone who loves experimenting with wacky self-hosted services, let me tell you, containers are a godsend for home labs. They don’t consume too many resources, provide decent isolation provisions, and are fairly simple to use once you get the hang of CLI terminal commands (or switch to Portainer, if you prefer web interfaces).

But once you dive into the container rabbit hole, you could end up with dozens – if not hundreds – of apps and services running inside containerized environments. Docker Swarm can help you out, and here’s a byte-sized article to help you get up to speed with this neat utility.

What’s Docker Swarm anyway?

It’s like Kubernetes, but simpler